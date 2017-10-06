Harvey Weinstein to ‘Channel Anger’ Against NRA after Sexual Harassment Allegations

Producer Harvey Weinstein is reacting to sexual assault allegations by pledging to “channel anger” at the NRA.

On October 5 the New York Times reported “nearly three decades” of “previously undisclosed” sexual assault allegations against Weinstein.

According to the Washington Examiner, Weinstein responded the allegations by saying, “I am going to need a place to channel my anger so I’ve decided I’m going to give the NRA my full attention.”

“I hope Wayne LaPierre will enjoy his retirement party,” he added. “I’m going to do it at the same place I had my Bar Mitzvah.”

Weinstein’s anti-gun stance has been well-known for years. Breitbart News reported that Weinstein spoke of wanting to reduce gun violence in his movies at the start of 2014. He told Piers Morgan. “I have to just choose movies that aren’t violent or as violent as they used to be. And I know for me, personally, I can’t continue to do that. The change starts here. It has already.” One year later, he produced one of the most violent films of recent memory, Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight: a film rife with people shooting other people.

The Daily Mail reported that Weinstein also pledged to make the NRA “wish they weren’t alive” with still-in-development film The Senator’s Wife. He said, “I don’t think we need guns in this country…I hate it.”

Meanwhile, background checks for gun purchases are on track to make 2017 the year for the second-highest level of checks in history.

