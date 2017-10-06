Harvey Weinstein Fires Back at NY Times with Threat of $50M Lawsuit

Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is threatening to sue the New York Times after the paper published a bombshell report Thursday alleging that the Democratic Party mega-donor sexually harassed multiple women over a period of decades, and allegedly reached financial settlements with at least eight of them.

Weinstein — who has hired high-powered attorney Charles Harder, who won a $140 million settlement for Hulk Hogan against Gawker — said he’s suing the Times’ for $50 million over its “reckless reporting” and “inability to be honest with me.”

advertisement

The Academy Award-winning producer told Page Six that the Times “had a deal with us that they would tell us about the people they had on the record in the story, so we could respond appropriately, but they didn’t live up to the bargain.”

Weinstein said: “This is a vendetta, and the next time I see [Times executive editor] Dean Baquet, it will be across a courtroom.”

Among those alleging that Weinstein sexually harassed them are actress Ashley Judd and actress Rose McGowan, who the Times reports settled with Weinstein.

A Times spokesperson issued a statement, according to Variety, defending the paper’s report.

“We are confident in the accuracy of our reporting,” the Times said. “Mr. Weinstein was aware and able to respond to specific allegations in our story before publication. In fact, we published his response in full.”

Weinstein provided a statement to the Times, apologizing for the “pain” he has caused.

“I admit to a whole way of behavior that is not good. I can’t talk specifics, but I put myself in positions that were stupid, I want to respect women and do things better,” Weinstein said, vowing to change.

In the wake of the shocking report, a bevy of actresses and some of Hollywood’s biggest personalities have publicly condemned Weinstein and urged others not to work with him.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson