SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Hollywood Reacts to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations: Anyone Who Works With Him ‘Complicit’

Getty/AP/AP

by Daniel Nussbaum6 Oct 20170

Actresses, entertainment journalists, and other Hollywood personalities took to Twitter to react to Thursday’s bombshell report in the New York Times alleging that super-producer and Democratic Party power player Harvey Weinstein allegedly sexually harassed multiple women over a period of decades, and allegedly reached financial settlements with at least eight of them.

Actresses Brie Larson, Rose McGowan (who was named in the New York Times story as having reached a settlement with Weinstein), Lena Dunham, and Amber Tamblyn all weighed in on the report, as did fellow producers Judd Apatow and Mynette Louie, and CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

“Anyone who does business with __ is complicit,” McGowan, who starred in the Weinstein-produced horror movie Scream in 1996, wrote on Twitter. “And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves.”

The movie mogul — who in addition to his 339 producer credits on the Internet Movie Database and six Best Picture Oscars has also held fundraisers and donated significant sums of money to Democratic politicians in recent years, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton — fired back at the allegations in an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six and vowed to sue the Times for $50 million for what he called its “reckless reporting.”

“The Times had a deal with us that they would tell us about the people they had on the record in the story, so we could respond appropriately, but they didn’t live up to the bargain,” Weinstein told Page Six, adding: “This is a vendetta, and the next time I see [Times executive editor] Dean Baquet, it will be across a courtroom.”

Still, numerous celebrities excoriated the super-producer on Twitter. Below is a roundup of reactions from Hollywood and media about the bombshell New York Times report.

 

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x