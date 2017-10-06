Hollywood Reacts to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations: Anyone Who Works With Him ‘Complicit’

Actresses, entertainment journalists, and other Hollywood personalities took to Twitter to react to Thursday’s bombshell report in the New York Times alleging that super-producer and Democratic Party power player Harvey Weinstein allegedly sexually harassed multiple women over a period of decades, and allegedly reached financial settlements with at least eight of them.

Actresses Brie Larson, Rose McGowan (who was named in the New York Times story as having reached a settlement with Weinstein), Lena Dunham, and Amber Tamblyn all weighed in on the report, as did fellow producers Judd Apatow and Mynette Louie, and CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

“Anyone who does business with __ is complicit,” McGowan, who starred in the Weinstein-produced horror movie Scream in 1996, wrote on Twitter. “And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves.”

Anyone who does business with __ is complicit. And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017

The movie mogul — who in addition to his 339 producer credits on the Internet Movie Database and six Best Picture Oscars has also held fundraisers and donated significant sums of money to Democratic politicians in recent years, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton — fired back at the allegations in an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six and vowed to sue the Times for $50 million for what he called its “reckless reporting.”

“The Times had a deal with us that they would tell us about the people they had on the record in the story, so we could respond appropriately, but they didn’t live up to the bargain,” Weinstein told Page Six, adding: “This is a vendetta, and the next time I see [Times executive editor] Dean Baquet, it will be across a courtroom.”

Still, numerous celebrities excoriated the super-producer on Twitter. Below is a roundup of reactions from Hollywood and media about the bombshell New York Times report.

Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward. https://t.co/ynKX1bcBkK — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017

As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It's not your fault. I believe you. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017

When people are constantly making payouts over many decades it is usually because they have a pattern of abuse. https://t.co/mTKwaPZ53O — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 5, 2017

The 70's were 37 years ago. You are blaming growing up in the 70's? You haven't picked up anything since then? https://t.co/7jyVGdphg3 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 6, 2017

Very brave of @ashleyjudd to tell her story of harassment by Harvey Weinstein to the NYT. No upside except making the world a better place. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 5, 2017

The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It's not fun or easy. It's brave. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 5, 2017

You can’t spell menace without men. So typical. So dully grotesque. https://t.co/uhKxoSED3D — roxane gay (@rgay) October 5, 2017

Wow. Harvey Weinstein is a psychopath. pic.twitter.com/V5ee1Cpz7W — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) October 5, 2017

We condemn "grab them by the pussy" and we condone this… https://t.co/AnNWdvnIy3 — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) October 5, 2017

30 years of covering up sexual abuse – not just in the Catholic Church but also in elite liberal Hollywood. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) October 5, 2017

I expect the Hollywood elite will remain largely silent about Weinstein. Me, I give zero fucks about any repercussions for condemning him. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) October 5, 2017

