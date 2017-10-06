Late-Night Hosts Ignore Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Scandal

The parade of liberal late-night TV hosts — including Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and James Corden — flat-out ignored Thursday the blistering New York Times report alleging that Hollywood super-producer and Democratic Party mega-donor Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed multiple women over a period of decades.

The silence is deafening, considering these left-wing comics have often made same-day monologues critical of President Donald Trump and have been among the first to scorch former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly and former Fox News chief Roger Ailes for alleged sexual harassment.

Colbert, for example, has gone so far as to tape whole new Trump-searing monologues as he did in May when the president fired FBI director James Comey.

Weinstein stands accused of using his powerful status to take advantage of young aspiring actresses including Ashley Judd and actress Rose McGowan, who the Times reports settled with Weinstein.

While avoiding details, Weinstein provided a statement to the Times, apologizing for the “pain” he has caused and vowing to change his ways.

But mere hours after the Times’ report went live, a chorus of actresses, producers, and some of Hollywood’s biggest personalities — including actresses Brie Larson, Lena Dunham, and Amber Tamblyn — publicly condemned Weinstein and urged others not to work with him.

A growing list of Democrat Party lawmakers are pledging to return or donate the mass amounts of money Weinstein had donated to them over the years.

And yet, with the exception of The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, who made a fleeting reference to Weinstein Thursday, late-night comedians — who have been praised as “America’s conscience” — failed to call out one of the most celebrated men in their industry for his alleged abuses.

Only time will tell if late-night’s funnymen find time to roast one of their own.

