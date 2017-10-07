LA Times: Breitbart’s Alex Marlow Reacts to Hollywood’s Double Standard on Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Scandal

Breitbart News Editor in Chief Alex Marlow said Hollywood “stood silent” as Democrat mega-donor and Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein allegedly sexually harassed vulnerable women.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Marlow called out the entertainment industry’s virtue signaling against President Trump, while largely keeping silent over the Weinstein sexual harassment scandal.

advertisement

“Hollywood stood by and did nothing and continued to award this person, work with him, and glorify him,” Alex Marlow, editor in chief of Breitbart News, said in an interview. The scandal could further erode Hollywood’s credibility with middle America, Marlow said. “While he was allegedly preying on vulnerable people, the whole town that virtue-signals about women’s rights and female empowerment stood silent.”

Marlow’s comments on the Weinstein scandal come as the movie mogul has been accused of a 25-year long record between 1990 to 2015 of sexually harassing young women in the entertainment industry, as Breitbart News reported.

In many cases, Weinstein allegedly would invite women back to his home before asking them if they would give him a massage or watch him shower while he stood in a bathrobe.

The New York Times chronicled the allegations:

In interviews, eight women described varying behavior by Mr. Weinstein: appearing nearly or fully naked in front of them, requiring them to be present while he bathed or repeatedly asking for a massage or initiating one himself. The women, typically in their early or mid-20s and hoping to get a toehold in the film industry, said he could switch course quickly — meetings and clipboards one moment, intimate comments the next. One woman advised a peer to wear a parka when summoned for duty as a layer of protection against unwelcome advances.

Weinstein has had eight sexual harassment complaints filed against him over the course of the 25 years, though that did not keep Hollywood stars and production companies from working with the millionaire.