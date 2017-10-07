Lisa Bloom Resigns as Harvey Weinstein Adviser as Sexual Harassment Scandal Intensifies

Lisa Bloom, the high-profile lawyer known for defending women in sexual misconduct cases, has resigned as an adviser to Hollywood movie executive and Democratic Party mega-donor Harvey Weinstein amid an intensifying scandal over claims of sexual harassment.

“I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein,” Bloom tweeted. “My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement”:

Bloom, who has built her reputation on defending women in high-profile sexual harassment cases, resigned on Saturday after receiving a wave of criticism on social media for her links to Weinstein.

One of Bloom’s most prominent critics was her own mother, lawyer Gloria Allred, who suggested she should not represent a man accused of sexual harassment.

“Had I been asked by Mr. Weinstein to represent him, I would have declined, because I do not represent individuals accused of sexual harassment,” Allred said, according to Variety.

However, Bloom defended herself against the allegations, claiming the pair are different types of lawyers.

“I have a different kind of law practice. My mother does only plaintiff side discrimination and harassment work,” Bloom said in the Variety interview, adding:

I have a successful, 12-lawyer general practice law firm that includes business litigation, defamation, revenge porn cases, entertainment matters, family law, and much more, I believe that we can do good by suing, but also working behind the scenes to encourage accused people to respond with dignity and respect.

Weinstein has, so far, vehemently denied the allegations and has threatened to sue the New York Times for what he describes as “reckless reporting.”

“[The Times] had a deal with us that they would tell us about the people they had on the record in the story, so we could respond appropriately, but they didn’t live up to the bargain,” Weinstein told Page Six. “This is a vendetta, and the next time I see [Times executive editor] Dean Baquet, it will be across a courtroom.”

Weinstein’s production company, The Weinstein Company, announced on Saturday that Weinstein would take an indefinite leave of absence while the company launches an independent investigation into the claims made against him.

So far, several Democratic politicians, including Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Charles Schumer (D-NY), and Cory Booker (D-NJ), have also announced they will donate contributions they received from Weinstein over the years to charitable causes.

