Fox News Reporter Claims Harvey Weinstein Masturbated in Front of Her

A Fox News television reporter has become the latest individual to accuse Hollywood movie executive and Democratic Party mega-donor Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, alleging that he masturbated in front of her in a restaurant hallway in an incident she claimed happened more than a decade ago.

Talking to the Huffington Post, Lauren Sivan claimed that whilst working as an anchor on a local cable channel in New York, Weinstein approached her at a private event in the Socialista nightclub in New York, before attempting to kiss her.

After Sivan rejected his advances, stating that she had a long-term boyfriend, Weinstein allegedly began to masturbate in front of her until he ejaculated into a potted plant, before zipping his trousers up and returning to the party.

‘Well, can you just stand there and shut up,’ Weinstein allegedly told Sivan before completing the lurid act.

Sivan is now just one of a number of people to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment, following a bombshell report from The New York Times that he had paid off accusers of sexual harassment for nearly three decades.

“Yeah. This happened. Luckily I didn’t need a job or favor from him + didn’t have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in Mind,” Sivan wrote on Twitter.

Yeah. This happened👇🏽luckily I didn't need a job or favor from him + didn't have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in mind. https://t.co/mXs2RIU5kU — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017

Weinstein has so far vehemently denied the allegations, and has threatened to sue The New York Times for what he describes as “reckless reporting.”

“[The Times] had a deal with us that they would tell us about the people they had on the record in the story, so we could respond appropriately, but they didn’t live up to the bargain,” Weinstein told Page Six.“This is a vendetta, and the next time I see [Times executive editor] Dean Baquet, it will be across a courtroom.”

However, Weinstein’s production company, The Weinstein Company, announced on Saturday that Weinstein would take an indefinite leave of absence while the company launches an independent investigation into the claims made against him.

So far, several Democratic politicians, including Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Charles Schumer (D-NY), and Cory Booker (D-NJ), have announced they will donate contributions they received from Weinstein over the years to charitable causes.

However, the parade of liberal late-night TV hosts has so far made no reference to the allegations, with the exception of The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, who made a fleeting reference.

