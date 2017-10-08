Actor Nathan Lane Claims Harvey Weinstein Threw Him Against a Wall at Hillary Clinton’s Birthday Party

Veteran actor Nathan Lane said Hollywood movie executive and Democrat mega-donor Harvey Weinstein pinned him up against the wall at Hillary Clinton’s birthday party 17 years ago.

The incident reportedly took place in October 2000, at a Weinstein-sponsored birthday party and fundraising event for Clinton in preparation for her successful run for U.S. Senate in New York.

According to Vulture, Weinstein lashed out at Lane, who was the party’s master of ceremonies, over a joke about then-Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani’s comb-over.

Multiple witnesses claim that Weinstein then threw Lane against a wall, yelling “this is my f**king show, we don’t need you.”

“‘You can’t hurt me, I don’t have a film career,” Lane recalled as his response to Weinstein during an interview at the New Yorker Festival on Saturday night.

The incident is just one of a number of damaging allegations against Weinstein, after a bombshell report from The New York Times claiming that he had paid off accusers of sexual harassment for nearly three decades.

Following the report, former Fox News host Lauren Sivan also claimed that Weinstein had once masturbated in front of her in a restaurant hallway in an incident she claimed happened more than a decade ago.

Yeah. This happened👇🏽luckily I didn't need a job or favor from him + didn't have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in mind. https://t.co/mXs2RIU5kU — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017

Weinstein has so far broadly denied the allegations and has threatened to sue The New York Times for what he describes as “reckless reporting,” although has accepted “responsibility” for some of his inappropriate behavior.

Weinstein’s production company, The Weinstein Company, announced on Saturday that Weinstein would take an indefinite leave of absence while the company launches an independent investigation into the matter.

