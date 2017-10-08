SNL Mocked Trump But Ignored Harvey Weinstein

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live saw its regular roast of President Donald Trump, calls for gun control in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, but not one word was uttered about embattled film mogul Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment of multiple women over a period of decades.

Sean Deb, the New York Times’ media reporter, called the lack of Weinstein coverage “curious” because the long-running NBC comedy show “has mocked lesser known figures.”

“As I said before: SNL has mocked lesser known figures. Weinstein is a huge Hollywood mogul. To not even mention in Update was curious,” Deb wrote Sunday.

As I said before: SNL has mocked lesser known figures. Weinstein is a huge Hollywood mogul. To not even mention in Update was curious. https://t.co/oKiHfppq3o — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 8, 2017

Weinstein — who stands accused of using his powerful status to take advantage of young actresses, including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan — has been publicly condemned by several Hollywood stars, has had his political donations to Democratic Party lawmakers donated away, and has become the latest high-profile face of sexual harassment in entertainment since perhaps Bill Cosby.

So, it was expected that SNL would devote a few minutes to the scandal. But it didn’t, and other media personalities noticed.

Katie Krause, producer and host of Entertainment Tonight:

Gal Gadot is a queen. Sam Smith has the voice of an angel. Kate McKinnon is perfect. But… Why didn’t SNL even mention Harvey Weinstein?! — Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) October 8, 2017

ESPN columnist Buster Olney:

SNL with nothing on Weinstein?

Gutless. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 8, 2017

Late-night TV hosts — including Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and James Corden — also ignored Thursday the blistering New York Times report alleging Weinstein sexually harassed multiple women over a period of decades.

SNL creator and comedy veteran Lorne Michaels reportedly said he didn’t scorch Weinstein Saturday because the Queens-born Hollywood super-producer is from New York.

“It’s a New York thing,” Michaels reportedly told the Daily Mail at an SNL afterparty.

Saturday’s show, however, guest starred Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, an emotional Las Vegas tribute musical performance from country star Jason Aldean, and a sketch about O.J. Simpson.

