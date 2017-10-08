Will Meryl Streep Condemn Harvey Weinstein Who She Called ‘God’?

Veteran actress Meryl Streep has been silent in the wake of a bombshell New York Times report alleging decades of sexual harassment allegations against the Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein, who she once called “God.”

Streep and Weinstein have years of history — in her 2012 Golden Globe acceptance speech, the actress thanked “God – Harvey Weinstein.” The pun was met with thunderous applause by the star-studded.

advertisement

Streep’s silence in the wake of the myriad allegations facing Weinstein has not gone unnoticed.

Best-selling author and conservative commentator Ann Coulter called out Streep for remaining mum over Weinstein, while repeatedly trashing President Trump.

“Merle Streep on Trump: “Evil prospers when good men do nothing” … Like she did for 20 years, winning Oscars,” Coulter tweeted.

Merle Streep on Trump: "Evil prospers when good men do nothing" … Like she did for 20 years, winning Oscars. pic.twitter.com/6EutGqeDe6 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 7, 2017

But the Academy Award-winning star is one of many actresses who’ve worked with the embattled movie mogul, who’ve said nothing of this high-profile scandal.

Among those A-list leading ladies are, Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett, Anna Paquin, Renee Zelwegger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Judi Dench, and Penelope Cruz — many of whom have spoken out about domestic abuse and sexual assault in entertainment and other professional spaces.

Kidman, for example, used her acceptance speech at the Emmy’s last month to highlight domestic abuse and violence against women.

To be sure, several actresses have called out Weinstein since the allegations were reported including actresses Amber Tamblyn, Lena Dunham, and Brie Larson

As Streep, and others, remain silent, a steady and almost daily stream of new allegations against Weinstein continue to surface. The mega-producers has denied the allegations against him and has accepted “responsibility” for his past behavior. Weinstein has also threatened to sue the New York Times for what he called “reckless reporting.”

On Sunday, the Weinstein Co. board of directors announced that Weinstein had been terminated, effective immediately, according to the Associated Press.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson