Flashback: Watch Jennifer Lawrence and Harvey Weinstein Present Bill Clinton with GLAAD Award

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has remained silent so far about the decades of sexual harassment claims against Harvey Weinstein, who she has been very cozy with for years and even praised from the awards stage during an acceptance speech.

In 2013, Lawrence and Weinstein presented former President Bill Clinton with the GLAAD Advocate for Change award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The mother! star congratulated Weinstein and his wife on the birth of their son, joking, “Harvey gave us just what we needed, another him.”

“If he’s anything like his dad, he’s going to be relentless, passionate, and just about the best mentor an aspiring actor could ever hope for,” Lawrence said.

Weinstein responded, saying “Thank you, Jen. But you can stop kissing up to me for forgetting to thank me at the Oscars.”

Weinstein, who said he was the chief film projectionist for the White House from 1992 to 2000, showered praise on Clinton for his pro-gay policies as president and presented him with a GLAAD award for his gay rights advocacy.

Earlier that year, Lawrence thanked Weinstein during her Golden Globes acceptance speech.

“Harvey, thank you for killing whoever you had to kill to get me up here today.'” Lawrence said.

Lawrence beat out Meryl Streep at the Globes that year — jokingly saying “I beat Meryl.” Streep became one of the biggest Hollywood stars to condemn Weinstein Monday, calling the sexual harassment allegations against him “disgraceful.”

“The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes,” Streep wrote in a statement published by the Huffington Post. The actress later claimed that “not everybody knew” about Weinstein’s behaviors, though it was said to be Hollywood’s worst kept secret.

A few weeks before the New York Times report turned Weinstein’s world on its head, the super-producer praised Lawrence’s critical and box office flop mother!

“The viewer experience is a wild ride that is totally anchored by Jennifer Lawrence throughout,” Weinstein wrote in a glowing review.

Myriad stars have disavowed Weinstein, Democrats are rushing to donate away the piles of money he has donated to them over the years, he’s been fired from the film firm he co-founded, which may one day no longer bear his name.

So far, though, Jennifer Lawrence has remained silent.

