Harvey Weinstein Scandal Livewire:** Tarantino and J-Law Remain Silent, Kevin Smith Disavows

All the latest news in the mushrooming Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal. Refresh for updates…

UPDATES BELOW: All times Eastern…

advertisement

—

Update – 4:19 p.m.: TV reporter Lauren Sivan gives more details about her encounter with Weinstein to Megyn Kelly on NBC’s Today Monday morning. Sivan was the reporter who alleged that Weinstein once cornered her in a restaurant that was closed to the public and made her watch him masturbate.

The most demeaning part of it all was that 20 minutes earlier he was having this great conversation with me,” she said. “I felt so great and flattered by it. And then to be told ‘stand there and be quiet’ negated any warm feelings.”

More from Variety here.

Update – 4:14 p.m.: Late-night TV hosts taking fire on social media for avoiding Weinstein scandal during their shows, reports CNN.

Now that he’s been officially fired, watch for the floodgates to open tonight.

Update – 4:05 p.m.: Corey Lewandowski coins a new phrase: “Harvey Weinstein Democrats.” Who are these Democrats? Let him explain it…

From The Hill:

We have now seen the emergence of the “Harvey Weinstein Democrats” who live one way and preach that everybody else live by a different set of standards. Much like Hillary Clinton believed that she was above the law, Weinstein acted like he was above the law for years. The Harvey Weinstein Democrats are finally paying a price for a holier than thou lifestyle. …

Update – 3:54 p.m.: Gwyneth Paltrow, Best Actress Oscar-winner for the Weinstein-produced Shakespeare in Love, is getting trolled for posting pictures of mountains on her Instagram account instead of speaking up about the allegations:

Georgia sunrise/moonset A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 7, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

More at the Daily Mail.

Update – 3:43 p.m.: Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn shares an emotional plea for Hollywood to stop embracing sexual predators:

—

On Sexual Predators in Hollywood (and the World) https://t.co/2JrRudM0Wx — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 9, 2017

—

Update – 3:39 p.m.: Intrigue… Weinstein reportedly removed his own production credit on the upcoming TWC Oscar hopeful The Current War before he was fired.

Hollywood Reporter:

One of Harvey Weinstein’s last moves as co-chief of The Weinstein Co. was removing his producing credit from The Current War, one of the company’s Oscar hopefuls for this season, The Hollywood Reporter has learned from sources close to the film. Over the years, Weinstein has been accused of taking producing credits that he didn’t always deserve on films like 1998’s Shakespeare in Love, which brought him a best picture Oscar. But giving one away? That is believed to be a first.

Update – 3:30 p.m.: Lee Smith at the Weekly Standard with an interesting piece about “Why the Harvey Weinstein Story Is Worse Than You Think:”

Not to take anything away from Jodi Kantor’s excellent New York Times piece, but the reality is that everyone had the story. The reason no one wrote it is not because the press wanted to get Weinstein, but couldn’t prove the story. No, it’s because the press was protecting Weinstein. … Which brings us, finally, to the other reason the Weinstein story came out now: Because the court over which Bill Clinton once presided, a court in which Weinstein was one part jester, one part exchequer, and one part executioner, no longer exists.

More here.

Update – 3:20 p.m.: Weinstein will no longer receive executive producer credits on TWC-produced TV series.

Hollywood Reporter:

Harvey Weinstein’s TV credits are going to become a thing of the past. Starting with Wednesday’s episode of The Weinstein Co.-produced Project Runway, the now-former co-founder of the production company’s name will no longer appear as an executive producer. …

Update – 3:03 p.m.: And another accuser…

Daily Mail:

An earl’s daughter has added her story to the growing number of accounts of women who claim they were sexually harassed by ex-studio head Harvey Weinstein. Liza Campbell shared the story with the Sunday Times in the United Kingdom, saying that Weinstein once asked her to ‘jump in the bath’ with him. The daughter of the Earl of Cawdor said that she heard Weinstein take off his clothes in the bathroom after telling her to come to his hotel room in the Savoy. ‘Come on, it’ll be fun. We can drink champagne. You can soap me — whaddaya say?’ Campbell said Weinstein asked.

Update – 3:01 p.m.: Another accuser comes forward.

Daily Mail:

A former model has broken her silence 20 years after disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein reportedly tricked her into joining him in his hotel room before stripping naked and begging her for a massage. Christchurch-born Zoe Brock, 43, spoke out on Monday detailing her ‘horrific’ experience with Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein as a young model in 1997. Ms Brock, who described herself as a ‘naïve’ 23-year-old, said she found herself in Harvey’s room ‘drunk, miles from home, without cash to get a cab, and without a cell phone.’

Update- 2:58 p.m.: Inconvenient video flashback. Harvey and Jennifer Lawrence give Bill Clinton a GLAAD Award.

As of now, the Clintons and Jennifer Lawrence have remained silent on the Weinstein Scandal.

Weinstein personally donated tens of thousands of dollars to both and bundled millions.

Update – 2:55 p.m.: SHOCKER — “Is Harvey Weinstein’s career over? Experts don’t think so”

From Fox News:

Rob Frankel, branding strategist and expert at Frankel & Anderson in Los Angeles, told Fox Business that while things keep getting worse for Weinstein, there is “no way is he done.” “Sidelined for a time, but not done. He’s too connected to be done. Anyone with a hot screenplay will still do business with him because he can make the deal happen. All the media lemmings thought Don Imus, Martha Stewart, Kobe Bryant, Dan Rather and Brian Williams were done. They were all wrong. In fact, even money says that O.J. Simpson will be back with a reality show of his own within a year,” Frankel said.

Update – 2:50 p.m.: Michael Moore’s tweet from 2015 has not aged well.

—

Actually Harvey Weinstein is one of the best people to work with in this town. #funfactneverreported — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 23, 2015

—

Update – 2:48 p.m.: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director Shares Personal Plea to Stop Sexual Predators in Hollywood

Via THR:

“As evinced by the stories I heard Friday night, some men – probably a much larger percentage than any of us want to be true – try to coerce women (or children or other men) sexually, and they will try and do so when they get any small amount of power,” wrote Gunn. “They are movie stars and network heads and world famous bloggers – but they are also fast food restaurant managers and used car salesmen and, as I learned as a child (and tried to speak out and was shut down), priests.”

Update – 2:46 p.m.: Kevin Smith says he’s ‘ashamed’ he worked with Harvey Weinstein

—

He financed the first 14 years of my career – and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed. https://t.co/T0hInW7EqJ — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 9, 2017

—