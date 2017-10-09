Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Desperate’ Bid to Save Job Rejected by Hollywood Power Players

Embattled movie mogul and Democratic party super-donor Harvey Weinstein sent an email to major Hollywood executives begging for them to help save him from being fired from the film firm he co-founded, Weinstein & Co.

“Do not let me be fired,” Weinstein begged his industry counterparts ahead of his termination from his company, according to an email published by The Hollywood Reporter co-owner Janice Min.

“My board is thinking of firing me. All I’m asking, is let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counseling,” Weinstein’s purported email reads. “Whether it be in a facility or somewhere else, allow me to resurrect myself with a second chance. A lot of the allegations are false as you know but given therapy and counseling as other people have done, I think I’d be able to get there.”

Among the Hollywood heavyweights to receive Weinstein purported email were Discovery Networks CEO David Zaslav, former DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, NBC Universal vice chair Ron Meyer, WME-IMG co-CEO Ari Emanuel and CAA managing partner Kevin Huvane.

“I could really use your support or just your honesty if you can’t support me,” he added.

Weinstein begged the film moguls to write a letter to the Weinstein board, stopping what he called its “illegal” removal of him from the company.

“If you could write this letter backing me, getting me the help and time away I need, and also stating your opposition to the board firing me, it would help me a lot,” Weinstein reportedly wrote. “I am desperate for your help. Just give me the time to have therapy. Do not let me be fired. If the industry supports me, that is all I need.”

“With all due respect, I need the letter today,” the email concluded.

According to Min, however, those letters never came. And Weinstein was fired Sunday by The Weinstein Co. board of directors.

Min took to Twitter Monday writing that Katzenberg, among others, rejected Weinstein’s plea for help.

“Confirmed: among the power players who refused to support Weinstein were Ron Meyer, David Zaslav, Jeffrey Katzenberg,” Min wrote.

“One big player who refused to respond positively to Weinstein’s email plea tells me he replied in essence: “no f-ing chance,” Min added.

Read the email Weinstein reportedly sent in full below.

