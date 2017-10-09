Judi Dench Claims She Was ‘Completely Unaware’ of Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Dame Judi Dench has responded to the string of sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood producer and Democratic Party donor Harvey Weinstein, claiming she was “completely unaware” of the claims, which she called “horrifying.”

In a statement, the 82-year-old actress declared, “Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out.”

According to People, Dench appeared to be good friends with Weinstein, and credited him “for her start in Hollywood.”

The actress worked with the movie mogul on several films, including an Oscar-winning role in the Weinstein-produced Philomena in 2011.

After the allegations were made public, Democratic Party politicians, as well as the Democratic National Committee (DNC), pledged to give away Weinstein’s donations to charity.

In a statement, the DNC claimed they would give away just $30,000 to left-wing organizations, despite the fact that Weinstein donated nearly $250,000.