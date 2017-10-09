The Weinstein Company In Talks to Change Name Amid Harvey Weinstein Sex Harassment Scandal

The remaining board members at The Weinstein Company are expected to change the name of the film and television production outfit following the ongoing sexual harassment scandal surrounding company co-founder Harvey Weinstein, according to a report.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the Wrap Sunday that the six remaining members of the board had discussed the name change, and were expected to follow through. The source said the name of the company, which Harvey Weinstein founded with his brother Bob Weinstein in 2005, had been irreparably harmed by the allegations.

advertisement

The individual also said the name change could happen before this awards season.

The news comes just hours after Harvey Weinstein was officially fired from his position at TWC, amid continued fallout from Thursday’s bombshell New York Times report detailing decades of alleged sexual harassment against actresses and associates in the entertainment industry.

Since the initial story broke, other women have come forward with their own; a television journalist alleged that Weinstein once masturbated in front of her in a restaurant, while a British artist and writer claimed the movie mogul once invited her for a meeting at a swanky London hotel, only to propose a bath when she arrived at his suite.

Three TWC board members — billionaire publisher Dirk Ziff, Technicolor exec Tim Sarnoff, and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry — quit after the first round of emergency meetings over the scandal. The company announced that Bob Weinstein and COO David Glasser would assume operations following Weinstein’s departure, although no permanent CEO has yet been announced.

TWC announced Friday that it was conducting an internal investigation of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, which included reported financial settlements with at least eight separate women dating back to the 1990s. The board moved to fire Weinstein just two days later.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum