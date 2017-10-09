Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo More Stars Condemn Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Disgusting Abuse’ Amid Sex Harassment Scandal

More Hollywood stars are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein after the Hollywood filmmaker was fired from the eponymous film company he co-founded, following an explosive report detailing decades of sexual harassment against young women.

The celebrity reaction comes days after the New York Times reported accusations that Weinstein had sexually harassed actresses, including Ashley Judd, and former employees at both the Weinstein Co. and his former company, Miramax. The explosive report said Weinstein reached at least eight legal settlements with women over alleged harassment.

Actress Susan Sarandon, who starred in the Weinstein-produced film 3 Generations, praised Judd for going public about Weinstein.

“Huge respect for @AshleyJudd and all the women who broke their silence for the article on Harvey Weinstein. Brave,” Sarandon wrote of Judd of who told the Times that Weinstein harassed her in his hotel room while she was filming the 1997 film Kiss the Girls. Judd went on to work with Weinstein in two more films.

Huge respect for @AshleyJudd and all the women who broke their silence for the article on Harvey Weinstein. Brave. — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) October 7, 2017

Actor Mark Ruffalo said: “To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses.”

To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2017

Other stars reacted to the scandal.

Yes. Im sick of the media demanding only women speak up. What about the men? Perhaps many are afraid to look at their own behavior….. https://t.co/tGUsjUYNMR — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017

There is no excuse for monsters like Harvey Weinstein. It's up to all of us, men and women, to speak up against sexual harassment and abuse. https://t.co/Ec0msl2btR — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 9, 2017

What Harvey Weinstein did was abhorrent. He admits he did it. Why should anyone be silent in their disgust and support for his victims? https://t.co/fh9TKUp0mA — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 8, 2017

The Weinstein Co. board of directors fired Weinstein Sunday, days after first announcing he would take an indefinite leave of absence. While there are still several who worked with Weinstein and have not spoken out against him, actress Rose McGowan is not one of them.

McGowan — who the Times reported entered a six-figure settlement with Weinstein after the-then 23-year-old-actress endured harassment in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival — has called for every Weinstein Co. board member to resign. So far, billionaire publishing heir Dirk Ziff, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, and Technicolor Deputy CEO Tim Sarnoff have stepped down from the nine-member board.

A number of stars poured praise on McGowan, Judd, and other women who brought stories of Weinstein to light.

As a father of 2 girls, I thank women like @lenadunham @AshleyJudd & @rosemcgowan 4 their candor, bravery & vocalness. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 7, 2017

@AshleyJudd & @rosemcgowan I'm sure it wasn't easy to come forward but in doing so you helped a lot of others who might not have been heard. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 6, 2017

I applaud all women for speaking up. It’s scary to be the first one to speak out against something or someone. But you’re not solo for long — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 9, 2017

And the women who speak up about it are brave and heroic. Thankyou @AshleyJudd for your courage. https://t.co/csC1UQSdOB — Christine Lahti (@ChristineALahti) October 8, 2017

When did you meet YOUR Harvey Weinstein? I'll go first: I was a 17-yr-old co-op student and he insisted on massaging my shoulders as I typed — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) October 5, 2017

