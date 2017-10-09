SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo More Stars Condemn Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Disgusting Abuse’ Amid Sex Harassment Scandal

by Jerome Hudson9 Oct 20170

More Hollywood stars are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein after the Hollywood filmmaker was fired from the eponymous film company he co-founded, following an explosive report detailing decades of sexual harassment against young women.

The celebrity reaction comes days after the New York Times reported accusations that Weinstein had sexually harassed actresses, including Ashley Judd, and former employees at both the Weinstein Co. and his former company, Miramax. The explosive report said Weinstein reached at least eight legal settlements with women over alleged harassment.

Actress Susan Sarandon, who starred in the Weinstein-produced film 3 Generations, praised Judd for going public about Weinstein.

“Huge respect for @AshleyJudd and all the women who broke their silence for the article on Harvey Weinstein. Brave,” Sarandon wrote of Judd of who told the Times that Weinstein harassed her in his hotel room while she was filming the 1997 film Kiss the Girls. Judd went on to work with Weinstein in two more films.

Actor Mark Ruffalo said: “To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses.”

Other stars reacted to the scandal.

The Weinstein Co. board of directors fired Weinstein Sunday, days after first announcing he would take an indefinite leave of absence. While there are still several who worked with Weinstein and have not spoken out against him, actress Rose McGowan is not one of them.

McGowan — who the Times reported entered a six-figure settlement with Weinstein after the-then 23-year-old-actress endured harassment in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival — has called for every Weinstein Co. board member to resign. So far, billionaire publishing heir Dirk Ziff, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, and Technicolor Deputy CEO Tim Sarnoff have stepped down from the nine-member board.

A number of stars poured praise on McGowan, Judd, and other women who brought stories of Weinstein to light.

