After 5 Days, Ben Affleck Condemns Harvey Weinstein (Without Naming Him!)

by John Nolte10 Oct 20170

After five days of scandal, Ben Affleck — a lifelong Democrat — has apparently come out to condemn embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. I say “apparently,” because Affleck does not name the mogul who made him a star in 1997 with Good Will Hunting:

Affleck won a screenwriting Oscar for Good Will Hunting and worked with Weinstein in a number of other productions, including Chasing Amy, Mall Rats, Shakespeare In Love, Dogma, Bounce, and Reindeer Games. 

The actor joins a growing list of celebrities and former Weinstein collaborators who have spoken out about the allegations.

