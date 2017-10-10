After 5 Days, Ben Affleck Condemns Harvey Weinstein (Without Naming Him!)

After five days of scandal, Ben Affleck — a lifelong Democrat — has apparently come out to condemn embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. I say “apparently,” because Affleck does not name the mogul who made him a star in 1997 with Good Will Hunting:

—

advertisement

—

Affleck won a screenwriting Oscar for Good Will Hunting and worked with Weinstein in a number of other productions, including Chasing Amy, Mall Rats, Shakespeare In Love, Dogma, Bounce, and Reindeer Games.

The actor joins a growing list of celebrities and former Weinstein collaborators who have spoken out about the allegations.