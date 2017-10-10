Chilling Audio: Harvey Weinstein Begs Model to Enter His Hotel Room, Admits Groping Her

Shocking audio, published by the New Yorker, from a 2015 New York Police Department sting operation hears what’s reported to be Harvey Weinstein pressuring model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez to enter his hotel room.

Reportedly recorded in the Tribeca Grand Hotel outside of Weinstein’s room, the disgraced movie mogul is heard begging Gutierrez to join him ostensibly while he showers. Weinstein is heard admitting to being “used to” groping women while bragging about the actresses he’s helped reach fame.

advertisement

“You must come here now,” Weinstein says in the audio as Gutierrez repeatedly resists his ever-aggressive advances. “Please. Now you’re embarrassing me.”

“No, I don’t want to. Yesterday was kind of aggressive for me,” Gutierrez says, seemingly referring to Weinstein grabbing her breasts and attempting to slip his hand underneath her dress.

Weinstein, in conversation with Gutierrez, admits to groping her. Here’s the audio: https://t.co/zSQbK5NV0c pic.twitter.com/vmrrSUp43w — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) October 10, 2017

Weinstein becomes increasingly combative, as Gutierrez continues to decline his requests.

“I swear I won’t do a thing. Just sit there. Sit with me. Please sit there,” Weinstein says. “Go to the bathroom. Listen to me.”

“I’m feeling very uncomfortable right now,” Gutierrez responds.

“It’s five minutes. Don’t ruin your friendship with me for five minutes,” Weinstein protests.

The explosive audio is part of a 10-month investigative report from journalist Ronan Farrow, the son of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen. According to Farrow, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. decided against using the audio as evidence in a potential sexual assault case against Weinstein.

“This case was taken seriously from the outset, with a thorough investigation conducted by our Sex Crimes Unit. After analyzing the available evidence, including multiple interviews with both parties, a criminal charge is not supported,” a statement from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.

The report also includes new accounts from three women who allege that Weinstein forced them to perform or receive oral sex and forced vaginal sex. Four others women, according to the report, said they were subjugated to unwanted touching.

A spokesperson for Weinstein issued a statement in response to the New Yorker report, “unequivocally” denying any allegations of “non-consensual sex.”

The new accusations come less than a week after a New York Times exposé alleged that Weinstein committed decades of sexual harassment and reached financial settlements with at least eight different women.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson