Harvey Weinstein Donated $100K to Planned Parenthood in May

Scandal-ridden Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein attended Planned Parenthood’s gala fundraising event in May and donated $100,000 to the abortion chain that claims to be at the forefront of women’s rights.

Big champion of "women's rights" https://t.co/ubbjZHiU9s — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 10, 2017

Weinstein was fired by The Weinstein Company Sunday after the New York Times exposed allegations of sexual harassment by several actresses. Subsequently, he was also accused of rape by several women featured in a New Yorker article.

The producer and his wife – fashion designer Georgina Chapman – were present at the event on May 2 that celebrated the 100th anniversary of Planned Parenthood, reports MRCNewsBusters. At an art auction to benefit the abortion vendor, Weinstein purchased a Cecily Brown painting, for $100,000.

Artnet says about Brown’s artistic style:

Characterized by overt sexual imagery and an Abstract Expressionist gestural style, Brown’s work has emerged some of the most influential of her generation. Her large-scale canvases often feature figures engaging in sexual acts under a veil of color, as seen in Sweetie (2001), a semi-abstracted couple captured mid-coitus and rendered in bright pinks and purples.

The gala fundraiser, held in New York City, featured the presentation of the organization’s “Champion of the Century” award to failed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein was joined by female celebrity attendees Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Scarlett Johansson, and Chelsea Handler in giving Clinton a standing ovation.

In her acceptance speech, Clinton criticized the Trump administration for wanting to defund Planned Parenthood because it continues to perform abortions. The former secretary of state has said unborn babies have no constitutional rights.

Give Hillary a break. It's not like she recently hung out with…oh. pic.twitter.com/se40rFyKyu — BT (@back_ttys) October 9, 2017

Five days after the allegations were made against Weinstein, Clinton finally released a statement that she was “shocked and appalled” by the revelations.

Streep has now condemned Weinstein’s “abuse of power,” calling the claims against the film boss “inexcusable.” Moore has praised actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan for exposing Weinstein’s behavior.

Regarding the donations received at the fundraiser, Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards said, “We’re proud to celebrate Planned Parenthood’s 100 years of strength and resilience at this moment in our history, as well as the tremendous outpouring of support for Planned Parenthood and our patients.”

“This Gala is a powerful reminder that Planned Parenthood has been around for 100 years and will continue to be here for the people who rely on us, no matter what,” she added.

Last week, Richards reiterated her attack one year ago against President Donald Trump on Twitter, accusing him of “objectifying and degrading women” as she did before his election victory:

One year ago. We will never stop fighting for dignity & respect for women and girls. Not today; not ever. https://t.co/Q9b3YDRQjo — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) October 6, 2017

Trump has a long history of objectifying & degrading women. These comments are sickening. He cannot be president. https://t.co/gYhqRRS1fQ — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) October 7, 2016

Richards’ only mention of the Weinstein scandal on Twitter was a “brilliant must-read” promotion of and link to Lena Dunham’s opinion piece at the New York Times, with a quote from the piece: “Men of Hollywood, what are you sorry for?”

Brilliant must-read @lenadunham ‘Men of Hollywood, what are you sorry for?’ https://t.co/vAD7z65gHM — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) October 10, 2017

Breitbart News reached out to Planned Parenthood to ask if the women’s organization intends to give back Weinstein’s donations in light of the allegations of rape and sexual harassment, but received no response.