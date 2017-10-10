The New York Times reports that seven actresses, including Oscar-winners Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, have come forward to tell their sordid tales of being harassed by Harvey Weinstein. The accusations range from 1993 to 2003.

Gwyneth Paltrow:

advertisement

[S]he emphasized how much more vulnerable she felt at 22, when Mr. Weinstein had just signed her up for a star-making part. On a trip to Los Angeles, she received a schedule from her agents for the hotel meeting with Mr. Weinstein. … When Mr. Weinstein tried to massage her and invited her into the bedroom, she immediately left, she said, and remembers feeling stunned as she drove away. “I thought you were my Uncle Harvey,” she recalled thinking, explaining that she had seen him as a mentor.

Her boyfriend at the time, Brad Pitt, says he confronted Weinstein and told him to never do that again. Paltrow says Weinstein later called her and screamed for “a long time” because she told Pitt.

Angelina Jolie:

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Ms. Jolie said in an email. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

Tomi-Ann Roberts:

In 1984, when Tomi-Ann Roberts was a 20-year-old college junior, she waited tables in New York one summer and hoped to start an acting career. Mr. Weinstein, one of her customers, urged her to audition for a movie that he and his brother were planning to direct. He sent scripts, then asked her to meet him where he was staying so they could discuss the film, she said in an email and a telephone interview. When she arrived, he was nude in the bathtub, she recalled. He told her that she would give a much better audition if she were comfortable “getting naked in front of him,” too, because the character she might play would have a topless scene.

She fled the room.

Rosanna Arquette:

Mr. Weinstein was in a white bathrobe, complaining of neck pain and asking for a massage, according to Ms. Arquette and Maria Smith, a friend she told soon afterward. Ms. Arquette said she tried to recommend a professional masseuse, but Mr. Weinstein grabbed her hand and pulled it toward his crotch. She immediately drew away, she said.

Katherine Kendall:

He went to the bathroom, came back in a robe and asked her to give him a massage, she said. “Everybody does it,” he said, according to Ms. Kendall, and mentioned a famous model’s name. She refused; he left the room, and returned nude, she said. “He literally chased me,” she said. “He wouldn’t let me pass him to get to the door.”

There are two others and more details at The New York Times.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.