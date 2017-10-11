Amid Sex Assault Cover-Up Scandal, Hollywood Turns to Misogynist Eminem

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Hollywood turned to Twitter to heap praise on Eminem’s blistering free form rap attack on President Donald Trump last night at the BET Awards.

Apparently the performance was so strong, some of Tinseltown’s finest overlooked past Eminem lyrics such as the following:

[Warning: Graphic Language ahead.]

1: “Shady CXVPHER” – SHADYXV

“But I may fight for gay rights, especially if they d–e is more of a knockout than Janay Rice. Play nice, b—-h. I’ll punch Lana Del Rey in the face twice like Ray Rice in broad daylight in plain sight of elevator surveillance, ’til the head is banging on the railing, then celebrate with the Ravens.”

2: “Vegas” – SHADYXV

“Unless you’re Nicki, grab you by the wrist, let’s ski. So what’s it gon’ be? Put that s–t away Iggy. You gon’ blow that rape whistle or me?”

3: “Kill You” – The Marshall Mathers LP

“Shut up slut, you’re causin’ too much chaos, Just bend over and take it like a slut, okay Ma? Oh, now he’s raping his own mother, abusing a whore, Snorting coke, and we gave him the Rolling Stone cover? You god damn right b*tch, and now it’s too late, I’m triple platinum and tragedies happened in two states.”

4: “Bagpipes from Baghdad” – Relapse

“I mean I really want you bad you c—t. Nick, you had your fun. I’ve come to kick it when you sacked that chump. Nick Cannon, you prick, I wish you luck with the f—g wh–e.”

5: “Medicine Man” – Compton

“Pain in the ass, you’ll get shot in the ass with a paint gun, Ain’t no one safe from, non-believers there ain’t none, I even make the bitches I r*pe cum, I’m waiting on someone to say somethin'”

6: “Kim” – The Marshall Mathers LP

“Don’t you get it b*tch, no one can hear you?Now shut the f*ck up and get what’s comin to you, you were supposed to love me {*Kim choking*}, NOW BLEED! B*TCH BLEED! BLEED! B*TCH BLEED! BLEED!”

7: “Romans Revenge” – Pink Friday

“Twisted-ass mind, got a pretzel for a brain, an eraser for a head, f*cking pencil for a frame, you don’t like it then peel off b*tch, every last woman on Earth I’ll kill off.”

8: “Guilty Conscience” – The Slim Shady LP

“F**k that s**t! You just caught this b*tch cheatin’, While you at work she’s with some dude tryin’ to get off, F**k slittin’ her throat, cut this b*tches head off.”

@Eminem one of the best to do it🔥 — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) October 11, 2017

One of the most daring, brave, provocative, original, powerful, revolutionary political statements by recording artist since the Vietnam era https://t.co/Jc627Dca2I — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 11, 2017

and I appreciate you both – strong men – strong hearts #systemicRACISM https://t.co/SXeVI7Z957 — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 11, 2017

I fucking love you Eminem https://t.co/iQkadxO561 — Kaitlin Doubleday (@KaitlinDday) October 11, 2017

I stand or (kneel) beside you. I appreciate you. — Jennifer Carpenter (@J2thecarpenter) October 11, 2017

@Eminem, time to drop a new album. #TheStorm — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) October 11, 2017

Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#United pic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017

