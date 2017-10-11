Flashback: Casey Affleck Settled Sexual Misconduct Cases Out of Court

Actor Casey Affleck faced a flood of sexual harassment accusations that reached a fever pitch weeks before he accepted the Oscar for Best Actor in February — mere months before his brother Ben Affleck was criticized for allegedly covering up past abuses by Harvey Weinstein and faced similar accusations himself.

In 2010, Casey Affleck allegedly sexually harassed and physically assaulted producer Amanda White and cinematographer Magdalena Górka while directing the Joaquin Phoenix-starring mockumentary I’m Still Here.

The women eventually sued. White, who quit the film, accused Casey Affleck of physically assaulting her after she refused to share a hotel room with him. Górka, who also reportedly quit working on the film before shooting wrapped, alleged that she woke up in her room late one night to find a drunken Casey Affleck in her bed, dressed in nothing but underwear and a T-shirt. There were also accusations that Casey Affleck had allegedly referred to women on set as “cows,” and had encouraged a male film crew member to flash his genitals in White’s face.

Casey Affleck vehemently denied the allegations. The two separate civil cases, however, were closed and settled out of court — here and here — after Casey Affleck reached an undisclosed settlement with his accusers.

Now, there’s news that Ben Affleck allegedly groped actress Hilarie Burton in 2003 when she was 21 years-old.

Hilarie Burton claims she was groped by Ben Affleck during his appearance on TRL in 2003. The former host of the show made the shocking allegations on Tuesday night, just hours after Affleck made a statement condemning Harvey Weinstein’s alleged abusive actions in his sexual assault and harassment scandal. In it he said he was ‘saddened and angry’ over the ‘sickening’ claims. Affleck’s statement was quickly slammed by a number of people – including Rose McGowan who called Affleck a liar. When a fan tweeted that Affleck might as well have ‘kept quiet,’ another Twitter user wrote: ‘He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.’ The One Tree Hill Star then surprised the Twitter thread by interjecting with: ‘I didn’t forget.’

Ben Affleck got his big break in Hollywood from Harvey Weinstein — the disgraced movie mogul who stands accused of sexually harassing women for decades — for his 1997 drama Good Will Hunting which was produced and distributed by the then-Disney-owned Miramax, the film firm Weinstein headed at the time.

