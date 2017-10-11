Lindsey Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Feel Very Bad For Him’

The actress Lindsey Lohan came to the defense of the embattled movie executive Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday amid a string of allegations of sexual harassment, claiming that she “feels very bad for him.”

“Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan,” she said in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I’m in Dubai, I’m home, and I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now, I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.”

advertisement

“He’s never harmed me or did anything to me – we’ve done several movies together,” she continued. “I think everyone needs to stop – I think it’s wrong. So stand up.”

Lohan is now the first major celebrity to come to the defense Weinstein’s defense after fashion designer Donna Karan suggested that some of the women might have been “asking for it.”

Weinstein, who is accused of decades worth of sexual abuse and harassment, has now received condemnation across Hollywood, including figures such as Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, Ben Affleck and dozens of other leading actors.

Since the allegations were revealed by The New York Times last week, Weinstein has been fired from his role at the Weinstein Company, been left by his wife and announced that he will check into rehab for sex addiction.

However, Weinstein initially threatened to sue the New York Times for “reckless reporting,” although has admitted to a “whole way of behavior that is not good.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.