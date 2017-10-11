Rapper Eminem Attacks Steve Bannon and Says ‘F**k You’ to Fans Who Voted for Trump

Rapper Eminem attacked Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon, praises Colin Kaepernick, and said “f**k you” to his fans that voted for President Donald Trump in a profanity-filled freestyle; a video for which premiered a]t the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday.

“Same shit that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered then does it more. From his endorsement of Bannon, support for the Klansman, tiki torches in hand for the solider that’s black and comes home from Iraq and is still told to go back to Africa,” the Michigan native rapped in the four-minute roast, in which he also praised former President Obama and called Trump a “kamikaze ” who will probably start WWIII.

“But this is his form of distraction, plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.” he rapped, a reference to Trump’s criticism of the NFL and its players protesting during the National Anthem.

“F**k that, this is for Colin, ball up a fist and keep that s**t balled like Donald the bi**h,” the rapper said, praising former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick who started the protests.

“I appreciate you @Eminem,” Kaepernick said in a tweet with a black fist emoji.

Eminem finished his searing rap by giving his fans an ultimatum:

“And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line, you’re either for or against, and if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for it for you with this. F**k you,” Eminem said raising his middle finger. “The rest of America stand up. We love our military and we love our country but we f**king hate Trump.”

This is hardly the first time the Grammy-winner has delivered a broadside against the president.

In February of this year, Eminem revealed another anti-Trump rap where he called the president a racist.

That performance was preceded by a “campaign speech” rap delivered less than a month before Election Day in 2016 where he also attacked Trump supporters by threatening to “dunk” them underwater.

