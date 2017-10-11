Rose McGowan Tells Ben Affleck to ‘F*ck Off’ after Statement on Weinstein: ‘You Lie’

Actress Rose McGowan accused fellow actor Ben Affleck of lying about the extent of his knowledge of the sexual harassment allegations against disgraced Hollywood super-producer Harvey Weinstein in a series of Twitter messages this week.

Affleck released a statement Tuesday condemning the allegations against Weinstein, five days after the New York Times first broke the story, but didn’t directly name the producer. The actor said he was “saddened and angry” by the allegations and called them “completely unacceptable,” and added that more serious allegations of assault “made me sick.”

But McGowan, who according to the Times was one of eight women to reach a financial settlement with Weinstein over harassment allegations, blasted Affleck’s statement on Twitter, accusing him of lying about his knowledge of alleged abuses.

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Since the scandal broke, McGowan has repeatedly claimed on her Twitter account that actors and executives who have claimed they were ignorant about Weinstein’s alleged behavior are not telling the truth.

I needed a laugh, thank you https://t.co/qXDWYXZmkU — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

YOU ALL KNEW pic.twitter.com/5l1t2HWxgT — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017

Bob Weinstein is a POS. They allllll knew. pic.twitter.com/zWJZf52ywq — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017

McGowan joins actress Jessica Chastain, who also claimed this week that stories of Weinstein’s behavior “were everywhere” in Hollywood, and that those who denied knowledge of it in their statements were part of the problem.

Affleck himself was accused of groping allegations on Tuesday night by former One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton.

