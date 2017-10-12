Report: Alec Baldwin Has ‘Drink-Throwing Meltdown’ in New York City

Saturday Night Live star Alec Baldwin had a meltdown on the streets of New York City this week after a confrontation with the driver of an SUV, witnesses told the New York Post‘s Page Six.

A pedestrian observing the incident told the paper that he witnessed Baldwin arguing with a driver before throwing an “extra-large” drink into the street.

“Baldwin called the driver of a big black SUV ‘a meatball’ and kept asking him and the passenger to get out,” the witness said. “Alec got out his phone and started videotaping them. They pulled away right after, and he took a pic of their license plate and threw his extra-large drink in the street. Then he just went on his angry way.”

A representative for Baldwin refused to comment to the Post on the incident.

It is not the first time that Baldwin has been known to lose his temper. In 2011, Baldwin was thrown off an American Airlines flight after refusing to stop playing a game on his mobile phone, with a crew member describing his behavior as “violent, abusive and aggressive.”

In 2013, Baldwin was also pictured pinning a 60-year-old freelance photographer against a car, accusing him of harassment, while he also allegedly called a Post photographer a “c**k-s***ing f*g” and told a black reporter to “choke to death” while allegedly using a racial epithet.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.