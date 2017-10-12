Deadline, Variety, Hollywood Reporter Circle Wagons to Protect ‘Buttman’ Ben Affleck

Good faith searches reveal that, as of this writing, nowhere on the home page of either Variety, Deadline, or the Hollywood Reporter will you find a headline with the words “Ben” or “Affleck.” How is this possible in a news cycle where Hollywood’s Batman is being dubbed “Buttman” due to a whole new round of groping allegations?

On Wednesday, after Affleck apologized to actress Hilarie Burton for a groping incident in 2003, another groping allegation surfaced, this one from 2014, this one from make-up artist Annamarie Tendler, who wrote: “I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014.” She added more details:

I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back? — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

This allegation resulted in television writer Jen Stacy accusing Affleck of groping a number of women that night: “I was also at this party and *multiple* friends had this same exact experience[.]”

And thus the nickname “Buttman” was born.

Important point: These allegations surround the year 2014, that was only three years ago…

So why would the same Hollywood new outlets that are breathlessly covering every detail of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, circle the wagons to protect Affleck?

The answer is quite simple: Harvey Weinstein’s time has passed. The 65 year-old is reportedly in serious financial trouble, has not had a hit in nearly five years, and has not won anyone an Oscar in that same amount of time.

Harvey Weinstein is no longer useful to anyone, so scores are being settled. If he was still useful, his predations would be allowed to continue unchallenged.

Moreover, outlets like Deadline, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter will not make any advertising money from Weinstein. Oscar season is Black Friday to these outlets. Weinstein no longer fills these coffers.

The same is not true for Affleck.

Not only is two-time Oscar-winner Affleck one of the hottest directors around, he is Hollywood’s freakin’ BATMAN — he is the tentpole holding up a tentpole, the Warner Brothers’ Justice League franchise, and what is probably a $250 million to $300 million investment that will hit thousands of screens in less than five weeks.

Does anyone believe Warners is not leaning hard on these entertainment news outlets to cover up these allegations, is not using all that Justice League advertising money as both carrot and stick?

And let us never forget that Affleck is a leftwinger, a lifelong Democrat. And when you think “correctly” there is nothing you cannot do, nothing our media will not cover up. Just ask Ted Kennedy and Bill Clinton.

Bottom line: the same mentality that allowed Harvey Weinstein to get away with what he did for three decades, is still alive, kicking and protecting Buttman.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.