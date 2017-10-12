Hillary Clinton Senior Advisors Attack Boyfriend of Weinstein’s Alleged Rape Victim

The boyfriend of Asia Argento, one of the three women who claimed to have been raped by Harvey Weinstein, is under attack by Hillary Clinton aides. His sin? Daring to criticize Clinton’s response to the news that one of her longtime friends and biggest donors is the stuff of nightmares.

As originally reported by the Washington Free Beacon, Argento’s boyfriend is celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, a hardcore leftist, who is now being treated like the Democrats treat all apostates: scorched earth. After watching Hillary’s interview on CNN Wednesday afternoon, Bourdain tweeted:

And I have to say, Hillary's interview with Fareed Zakaria was shameful in its deflection and its disingenuousness. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 11, 2017

know what Hillary Clinton is NOT? She's not stupid. Or unsophisticated about the world. The Weinstein stories had been out there for years — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 11, 2017

I can assure you that the victims of Mr. Weinstein's three decades of predatory behavior are disappointed too. I'm sitting next to one. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 12, 2017

Despite announcing the fact that he was “sitting next to one” of Weinstein’s alleged rape victims, he was still told by Hillary’s former campaign spokesman Brian Fallon to “go eat a scorpion or something”:

Go eat a scorpion or something.https://t.co/jlKBC2TDmI — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 12, 2017

Hillary’s communications director Nick Merrill also jumped in:

On Hillary Clinton’s wedding anniversary, @Bourdain had nothing better to do than attack her. Sad. https://t.co/LbeQzL8V7s — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 12, 2017

Seriously @Bourdain, get a grip. She did an honest interview, condemned HW, is returning contributions. I’m tossing all my @LuckyPeach mags. https://t.co/YcShUYfX4t — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) October 12, 2017

It looks as though the unbelievably nasty Cintonistas have not changed at all from the 1990s.

Those of us who were around then will always remember how every female Bill Clinton accuser was relentlessly smeared and defamed — not only by White House staffers, but by their allies in the national media.

