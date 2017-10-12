James Van Der Beek: ‘I’ve Had My Ass Grabbed by Older, Powerful Men’

Amid a growing scandal into alleged sexual harassment and abuse throughout Hollywood, actor James Van Der Beek revealed his own story of harassment from “older, powerful men” from when he was a young actor.

In a flurry of tweets on Thursday, Van Der Beek described the current allegations against movie executive Harvey Weinstein as “criminal,” adding that there is a “power dynamic [in Hollywood] that feels impossible to overcome.”

“What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he’s admitted to is unacceptable – in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out,” he wrote.” I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger…”

“I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle,” he continued. “There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome.”

Van Der Beek’s claims add further questions over the prevailing culture at Hollywood, following allegations that Harvey Weinstein had harassed and assaulted dozens of women over multiple decades. Weinstein was also accused of rape by three women this week in an explosive story published by The New Yorker.

On Wednesday, actor Terry Crews claimed that he was sexually assaulted by a high-powered individual while attending an event in Hollywood with his wife, adding that he understands “why many women who this happens to let it go.”

