Report: Harvey Weinstein’s Contract ‘Allowed’ for Sexual Harassment

Although the board for The Weinstein Company (TWC) has been claiming all week that no one knew anything about co-chairman Harvey Weinstein’s appalling behavior towards women (some of which he admits to, some of which he denies), that stand is going to be harder to hold now that TMZ is reporting that sexual harassment was “allowed” in Weinstein’s employment contract with TWC:

From the outlet:

TMZ is privy to Weinstein’s 2015 employment contract, which says if he gets sued for sexual harassment or any other “misconduct” that results in a settlement or judgment against TWC, all Weinstein has to do is pay what the company’s out, along with a fine, and he’s in the clear. According to the contract, if Weinstein “treated someone improperly in violation of the company’s Code of Conduct,” he must reimburse TWC for settlements or judgments. Additionally, “You [Weinstein] will pay the company liquidated damages of $250,000 for the first such instance, $500,000 for the second such instance, $750,000 for the third such instance, and $1,000,000 for each additional instance.”

TMZ makes the further point that this might mean that Weinstein was fired illegally.

The contract makes clear, after all, that as long as he reimburses the company or any settlements or suits, that is just fine with the Weinstein Company board.

