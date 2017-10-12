Report: Toxic Megyn Kelly Dragging Down NBC’s Ratings

Megyn Kelly is so toxic that she is reportedly dragging down NBC’s lucrative Today franchise as viewers are just tuning out NBC because of the vapid former Fox News talent.

According to a report in the New York Post’s Page Six, “Kelly’s hour of ‘Today’ is down 32 percent compared to a year ago. And ‘Kathie Lee & Hoda’ is down 26 percent.”

“Not only are ratings plummeting since Megyn Kelly joined the ‘Today’ franchise, but the numbers show Kelly’s lead-in has also affected Kathie Lee [Gifford] and Hoda Kotb’s show, which follows straight afterwards,” a source told the outlet. “They’ve taken a huge hit with Megyn as their lead-in.”

Because Kelly has no base of supporters whatsoever, Breitbart News has repeatedly pointed out that NBC may regret hitching Today’s star to Kelly’s wagon. NBC was alarmed when Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly disastrously tanked and had to be pulled at least two episodes sooner than scheduled. The network was reportedly hoping that Kelly would simply do no harm to the Today franchise, but it seems like Kelly is already causing plenty of damage just two weeks into her morning show, which has been resoundingly mocked for its numerous blunders that have only highlighted all of Kelly’s blaring weaknesses.

According to another source, “the format for Megyn’s show doesn’t make sense,” and “her show distracts from the ‘Today’ franchise.” Today’s anchors are reportedly concerned that Kelly may be dragging all of them down.

“Too many people are tuning out NBC. Hoda and Kathie Lee had been a bright spot in the mornings. People are alarmed,” the source told Page Six.