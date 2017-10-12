SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Ryan Gosling ‘Deeply Disappointed’ for Being ‘Oblivious’ to Weinstein Claims

Actor Ryan Gosling took to Twitter recently to condemn Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, assault, and rape against him by numerous women.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that actor Ryan Gosling, who appeared in Weinstein’s 2010 drama All Good Things, took to Twitter on Thursday to share his statement on the recent allegations brought against Weinstein.

“I want to add my voice of support for the women who have had the courage to speak out against Harvey Weinstein,” Gosling wrote in a Twitter post. “Like most people in Hollywood, I have worked with him and I’m deeply disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to these devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse.”

“He is emblematic of a systemic problem. Men should stand with women and work together until there is real accountability and change,” he added.

Actress Rose McGowan has led much of the charge against Weinstein on Twitter, openly accusing the Hollywood producer of rape and stating that the producer’s actions were an open secret in Hollywood for years. McGowan turned her sights on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a recent series of tweets, accusing the billionaire CEO of “funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers.”

Gosling was one of several stars to respond to the still-developing scandal this week. On Thursday, actresses Julia Roberts and Emma Thompson weighed in on the allegations against Weinstein, while Kate Beckinsale and Claire Forlani posted messages to their social media accounts with allegations of their own.

 

