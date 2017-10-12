Second Woman Accuses Ben Affleck of Groping

A second woman has come forward with allegations that actor Ben Affleck touched her inappropriately at a Hollywood function.

Makeup artist Annamarie Tendler took to Twitter Wednesday night to accuse Affleck of grabbing her backside at a Golden Globes party in 2014, hours after the actor apologized for acting “inappropriately” when he apparently groped actress Hilarie Burton during a taping of MTV’s Total Request Live in 2003.

“I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014,” Tendler wrote in the first of a series of messages on Twitter Wednesday.

He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back? — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

Like most women in these situations I didn't say anything but I have thought a lot about what I'd say if I ever saw him again. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

Jen Statsky, a writer for television series including Broad City and The Good Place, replied that she had been at the party and had heard similar stories from other attendees.

I was also at this party and *multiple* friends had this same exact experience. https://t.co/GlSIllKqAJ — Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) October 11, 2017

Burton accused Affleck of touching her breast during a 2003 taping of TRL after dozens of women came forward with allegations of harassment and sexual abuse at the hands of producer Harvey Weinstein. The allegation against Affleck came hours after the actor released a statement condemning the allegations against Weinstein, with whom he worked on the 1997 film Good Will Hunting, picking up his first Oscar in the process.

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades,” Affleck wrote in a statement on social media. “The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others.”

As Breitbart News reported, the groping allegations against Affleck have earned him the nickname “Buttman” on social media and in some media outlets, a reference to the actor’s role as Batman in Warner Bros. connected superhero franchise. The latest film in the franchise, Justice League, is due out in theaters in November.

