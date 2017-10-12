Seth Rogen to Donald Trump Jr.: Your Father Is a ‘Sexual Predator’

Actor and comedian Seth Rogen lashed out at Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday, describing his father as a “sexual predator.”

In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump Jr. criticized Hollywood over growing claims of rampant sexual harassment across the industry, which has engulfed such figures as Harvey Weinstein and Ben Affleck.

“Maybe Hollywood will finally end their BS lectures & go back to doing what they do best… pretending to be something they’re not. Oh wait,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter.

In response to the comment, Rogen sent Trump Jr. a private message saying that although Weinstein was a “piece of sh*t,” Trump Jr’s own father was also accused of sexually-related transgressions.

“See you’re going pretty hard at us ‘Hollywood’ types,” Rogen wrote. “I agree Harvey is a piece of shit and people should speak against him. But… Are you aware your father has been accused of sexual harassment by several women and even admitted to sexual assault on tape?”

The claims refer to a video of Trump by Access Hollywood emerged weeks before last year’s election where he could be heard describing the ease with which celebrity allows stars to take advantage of women.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump says in the video. “You can do anything.Whatever you want. Grab them by the p***y.”

Trump later dismissed the incident as “locker-room talk.”

It is not the first time that Rogen has privately messaged Trump Jr. In June, he read out a message on the chatshow Late Night with Stephen Colbert in which he accused Trump of “trying to discredit our media, collude with Russia, and destroy the environment.”

“It would be super cool of you to be like ‘yo, dad, why don’t you stop all this and go back to just being a guy on TV.’ The majority of the world would be pretty psyched. Thanks!!!”

