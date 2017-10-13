America Fights Back: Record Number of Patriotic Cord-Cutters Tumble TV Stocks

There is only one way — one! — to finally and forever destroy Hollywood and much of the mainstream media. You have to cut your cable or satellite cord. You have to cancel your pay TV package. The one-legged stool propping up ESPN, CNN, MSNBC, Disney, MTV, and the entire Tinseltown crime syndicate is you paying for cable TV.

If you want to know how this scam works, read all about it here.

If you want to know what do to after you cut the cord for America, read all about it here.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but there is no single act any American can perform that will do more damage to the institutional left than to cut your cable/satellite cord. So please do so today. If that sounds like hyperbole, look at the recent news, look at what cord-cutting is already doing to Hollywood:

Pay-TV Companies Are in Crisis Mode Investors in traditional TV providers are reeling as companies from AT&T Inc. to Viacom Inc. fail to stop the desertion of customers lured away by cheaper entertainment options such as Netflix and Snapchat. AT&T, whose ownership of the DirecTV satellite service makes it the biggest U.S. pay-television provider, said late Wednesday it will report a third-quarter loss of 390,000 satellite and cable customers, echoing a similar warning weeks earlier from Comcast Corp. The same night, Viacom cautioned that its distribution deal with Charter Communications Inc., the second-biggest cable U.S. company, may lead to a blackout, potentially testing whether millions of viewers are willing to go without MTV and Nickelodeon.

But wait, the news gets even better!

Disney/ABC TV Group Starts Layoffs As Part Of Cost-Cutting & Restructuring … As reported in August, Disney has been eyeing ways to cut up to 10% in annual costs at its Disney/ABC Television Group in a restructuring. Along with the reductions, as part of a realignment at the company to address big shifts in content distribution and other technology-related areas of the business, there will be some hiring opportunities across the company going forward.

Let me make this point as clearly as possible… Whether or not you watch CNN or MSNBC or ESPN or any other left-wing network devoted to your destruction, if these networks are on your cable/satellite package, you are subsidizing them.

We have the power to destroy these left-wing serial-liars once and for all.

Cut the cord, America.

Do it for the children.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.