Celebrities Join Rose McGowan in Boycott Call Against Twitter

A number of celebrities have joined Rose McGowan in calling for a boycott against Twitter after the social media company suspended her account after she highlighted the sexual assault allegations surrounding embattled movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY,” McGowan wrote on her Instagram following her suspension.

McGowan’s suspension came after she accused actor Ben Affleck of lying about his knowledge of Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment against women.

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

On Thursday, McGowan also made a rape allegation against Weinstein, and accused Amazon Studio chief Roy Price of ignoring her when she previously made the allegation.

In a message sent to McGowan, Twitter said she had “violated Twitter rules” and would face a 12-hour ban from the platform.

Despite her account being restored, McGowan has since started a hashtag entitled #WomenBoycottTwitter, which has received support from numerous actors and celebrities.

At midnight we RISE https://t.co/ihKLLczUww — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017

Actor Mark Ruffalo:

Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017

Comedian Kathy Griffin:

Ok ok Jesus, let me clear this up. #WomenBoycottTwitter will not silence us, but @Twitter will make much less $$ b/c of fewer clicks. I’m in pic.twitter.com/LPEbKJwpgM — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 13, 2017

Actress Alyssa Milano:

Tomorrow (Friday the 13th) will be the first day in over 10 years that I won’t tweet. Join me. #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/xoEt5Bwj5s — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2017

Actress Elizabeth Banks:

Taking a mental health break from Twitter. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 13, 2017

Screenwriter Joss Whedon:

Racism, misogyny, war on poor, war on press, possibly actual war, some good puns. Now u don't NEED Friday twitter.#WomenBoycottTwitter — Joss Whedon (@joss) October 13, 2017

Director Jay Duplass:

I'm with her – see you guys on Saturday ❤️#WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/83JymP2MRH — Jay Duplass (@jayduplass) October 13, 2017

Director and screenwriter Ana DuVernay

Calling white women allies to recognize conflict of #WomenBoycottTwitter for women of color who haven't received support on similar issues. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 13, 2017

Comedian Billy Eichner

Proudly joining #WomenBoycottTwitter for the next 24 hours even though Instagram doesn't properly capture my tone. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2017

House of Cards producer Beau Willimon:

Twitter gained popularity due to for its usage by celebrities, who rely on the platform depends on for user engagement. One former Twitter employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Breitbart that the company is “heavily invested” in Hollywood and considers celebrity retweets to be the “modern autograph.”

