SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Celebrities Join Rose McGowan in Boycott Call Against Twitter

Rose McGowan
The Associated Press

by Ben Kew13 Oct 20170

A number of celebrities have joined Rose McGowan in calling for a boycott against Twitter after the social media company suspended her account after she highlighted the sexual assault allegations surrounding embattled movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY,” McGowan wrote on her Instagram following her suspension.

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on

McGowan’s suspension came after she accused actor Ben Affleck of lying about his knowledge of Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment against women.

On Thursday, McGowan also made a rape allegation against Weinstein, and accused Amazon Studio chief Roy Price of ignoring her when she previously made the allegation.

In a message sent to McGowan, Twitter said she had “violated Twitter rules” and would face a 12-hour ban from the platform.

Despite her account being restored, McGowan has since started a hashtag entitled #WomenBoycottTwitter, which has received support from numerous actors and celebrities.

Actor Mark Ruffalo:

Comedian Kathy Griffin:

Actress Alyssa Milano:

Actress Elizabeth Banks:

Screenwriter Joss Whedon:

Director Jay Duplass:

Director and screenwriter Ana DuVernay

Comedian Billy Eichner

House of Cards producer Beau Willimon:

Twitter gained popularity due to for its usage by celebrities, who rely on the platform depends on for user engagement. One former Twitter employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Breitbart that the company is “heavily invested” in Hollywood and considers celebrity retweets to be the “modern autograph.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x