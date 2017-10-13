Live Updates** Rose McGowan Cancels All Public Appearances Amid Weinstein Scandal; Thiel-Backed Law Firm Offers $100K Assistance to Victims; Channing Tatum Pulls Sex Abuse Film from TWC

All the latest news in the mushrooming Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal. Refresh for updates.

UPDATES BELOW: All times Eastern…

Original livewire from all of last week can be accessed here.

Update – 9:18 p.m.: Former supermodel Christy Turlington says sexual harassment and abuse are still widespread in the fashion industry.

From the Associated Press:

“The industry is surrounded by predators who thrive on the constant rejection and loneliness so many of us have experienced at some point in our careers. I feel fortunate that I did not personally experience anything traumatic, but also know that is not the norm,” she told Women’s Wear Daily in an interview published Wednesday. The former supermodel, who is married to actor-director Ed Burns, said her mother was often by her side in the early days and once she grew successful, “I was handled with extra care.”

Update – 8:49 a.m.: Actress Laura Dern has revealed she was sexually assaulted when she was just 14 years old.

From the New York Daily News:

Dern, 50, appeared on “The Ellen Show” Wednesday where she recounted her night at the Elle Women in Hollywood event and told the comedian that she came to the realization just that morning about her assault experiences. “I woke up and I realized that in that space I talked about how I was one of the lucky ones because I was raised by actors who told me their stories and told me what to look out for, and I realized that I was I still justifying behavior,” the daughter of actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd said. “And it was my mom who said, ‘No, no, no, Laura — that was sexual assault. That was harassment. That was assault. No, you were 14 then,'” she continued.

Update – Thurs. Oct. 19 – 8:43 a.m.: Rose McGowan, perhaps the actress most vocally leading the charge against sexual harassment and abuse in the entertainment industry since the Weinstein scandal broke two weeks ago, has cancelled all public appearances due to “compounding factors” related to the scandal.

From E! News:

Understandably, Rose McGowan isn’t in the mood to walk a red carpet. Late Wednesday night, less than 24 hours before McGowan was scheduled to receive the Ad Astra Award at the Tallgrass Film Festival in Wichita, organizers announced she had rescinded their invitation. In a statement, the organizers said the 44-year-old actress-turned director informed them she has canceled “all upcoming public appearances due to compounding factors surrounding recent revelations in the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case.” In addition to being honored, she had also been expected to host a screening of her directorial debut, Dawn.

More at E!

Update – 8:00 p.m.: Some New York lawmakers are looking to change the state’s non-disclosure clauses in the wake of the Weinstein scandal.

From Variety:

Two New York lawmakers are leading an effort to void the type of non-disclosure agreements that for years kept accusers of Harvey Weinstein from going public with allegations of sexual harassment. The most recent version of the legislation, sponsored by State Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, both Democrats, would make null and void any provision that had the effect of concealing claims of harassment, as well as other labor violations, like discrimination, retaliation, and non-payment of wages. It also includes claims that are submitted to arbitration, a process that often is covered by confidentiality provisions. Hoylman introduced the legislation in the Senate earlier this year, in response to the allegations that surfaced against Fox News chieftain Roger Ailes.

More here.

Update – 6:50 p.m.: Harvard University is set to rescind the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal it awarded to Harvey Weinstein in 2014 for his contributions to African American culture, Page Six reports.

Update – 6:00 p.m.: Veteran TV and film critic Maureen Ryan alleges that “the television executive who sexually assaulted me in 2014 broke me.”

From Variety:

I can’t name my attacker for legal reasons. But I won’t be silent any more. A television executive assaulted me, and the specific power dynamics of this industry aid and abet men like him. The television executive who assaulted me was the boyfriend of someone I’d known in the industry for some time. I did not think the boyfriend of someone I knew would assault me. I did not think he would do it at an industry-adjacent event. I did not think he would make a sexually crude, harassing remark about me in front of dozens of people, which was extremely embarrassing. I did not think that, a short time later, he would put his hands on me and say utterly disgusting things. I did not think he would come after me again, and then, when I’d moved away, grope me again, and hiss more even more crude, humiliating things into my ear. He came after me three times in total. He hunted me. The word predator works on so many levels.

Read Ryan’s full story here.

Update – 5:40 p.m.: Disgraced Amazon executive Roy Price reportedly wanted to know if Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon would “show their t-ts.”

From THR:

In addition, Amazon — along with HBO, Showtime and Netflix — was offered a chance to lock up the planned Nicole Kidman-Reese Witherspoon series Big Little Lies. The project was a hot commodity and the other bidders made straight-to-series offers. Price would only allow Amazon to offer a development deal, and company insiders say at a staff holiday party at the Lucky Strike bowling alley in Hollywood, Price asked a group of staffers if the two stars would “show their tits” and mused aloud why he would greenlight the show if they didn’t. (In fact, Kidman did multiple nude scenes.) Big Little Lies went to HBO and won eight Emmys — four times more than Amazon’s overall haul.

More here.

Update – 5:07 p.m.: Actress Marisa Coughlan, who worked on two projects for Harvey Weinstein when he was the head of Miramax, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the disgraced producer “wanted to barter sex for movie roles.”

From THR:

“He told me that he has a lot of ‘special friends’ and they give each other massages,” Coughlan states. “It was a full-court press. He wanted me to be one of his ‘special friends’ and go into the bedroom. I told him that I had a serious boyfriend and reminded him that he was married and that we should keep this professional. I was so blindsided. Not one ounce of me anticipated it. It was the weirdest meeting I’ve ever had in my life.”

Read the rest here.

Update – 4:34 p.m.: Weinstein driver at Cannes recalls picking up girls “in tears.”

Page Six:

The chauffeur — one of the few in Cannes willing to drive Weinstein around — said he was tasked with delivering women, both actresses and hookers, to the Hollywood horndog’s hotel. “I felt like driving poor innocent people, innocent girls, taking them into the wolf’s mouth and I could not tell them ‘where you put your feet, it’s dangerous,. ‘” he told French TV news network BFMTV. The girls often came out of his hotel in tears in the morning, he said.

More here.

Update – 2:55 p.m.: Channing Tatum halts work on a movie about sexual abuse that had been set up at The Weinstein Company.

From the Hollywood Reporter:

Channing Tatum is getting out of business with The Weinstein Co. The actor and producer announced in a joint statement with his producing partner Reid Carolin that the duo are stopping development on a film adaptation of Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock, following the emergence of decades of sexual assault, sexual harassment and rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein. The 2013 young-adult novel by Matthew Quick centers on a troubled teenager who plans to kill his best friend and then himself. He first visits the four people closest to him, giving each of them a present. As the day goes on, secrets of his past are revealed, including experiences of sexual abuse.

Update – 2:01 p.m.: Actress Kristen Stewart tells attendees at the Elle Women in Hollywood event this week not to forget about “below-the-line” film industry workers who are sexually harassed or abused, and don’t have the stature of celebrity around them.

“So I’d say let’s be aware of this on every level. Those girls are as duct-taped as one could possibly be because they are in fear of getting their next job, as is every actress, too, same deal.”

More at THR.

Update – 1:23 p.m.: Former prosecutor Marcia Clark (of O.J. Simpson case fame) says Weinstein should expect to face criminal charges.

Full video at TMZ.

Update – 1:06 p.m.: A legal startup backed by billionaire Peter Thiel is offering a $100,000 “bounty,” or really just financial assistance, to any woman with a credible claim of sexual harassment or abuse against Harvey Weinstein.

From Deadline:

The company is extending the financial assistance any woman with what it deems a “valid sexual harassment claim” against the disgraced mogul, who has faced waves of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse spanning three decades. The latest Thiel-Weinstein news comes on the heels of Charles Harder’s exit as Harvey Weinstein’s attorney. Harder had represented Thiel in the milestone Hulk Hogan legal victory over Gawker. … But Eva Shang, one of Legalist’s founders, says the company’s motive is genuine interest in the case, not opportunism. She said the company has made some offers in other previous cases that were higher than $100,000. As the Weinstein saga has unfolded, she said, it revealed real needs on the part of those pursuing complaints. “Especially as a female founder,” she told Deadline, “as I read these reports of eight cases of settlements being paid to women, for very modest amounts and without a single case being filed, it seemed like a situation where we could help women get the justice they deserve.”

More here.

Update – 11:49 a.m.: Nickelodeon’s ‘The Loud House’ Creator Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

This is what happens when an environment is created where alleged victims feel comfortable to name a name.

According to Cartoon Brew, as many as 12 women came forward to accuse Savino of harassment including unwanted sexual advances and threats of blacklisting after relationships with co-workers had ended. The site said the reports date back at least a decade. Savino’s credits include Rocko’s Modern Life and The Powerpuff Girls and The Loud House is the first show he created. It follows 11-year-old Lincoln as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive in the bedlam of a large family, especially as the only boy with 10 sisters. It launched in May 2016 and last October was renewed for a third season.

Although no specifics were released, this sounds like a nightmare for these women.

If the naming of names can happen internally in this way, that is every bit as effective.

Update – 10:52 a.m.: No names named –> Linda Bloodworth-Thomason: Lessons from Witnessing Four Decades of Harassment in Hollywood

Update – 10:51 a.m.: No names named –> A+E Chief Nancy Dubuc: Abuse of Power Begins With Unconscious Male Bias

Update – 10:49 a.m.: No names named –> ‘Broad City’ Star Ilana Glazer Fired Staffers For Sexual Harassment

Update – 10:48 a.m.: Kevin Smith will donate future Harvey Weinstein residuals

Update – 9:52 a.m.: THR’s latest cover keeps the focus on one man, keeps the scandal contained to one villain. Shameful wagon circling, especially in light of the wave of accusations against countless others who will apparently remain nameless … and free to keep right on harassing and assaulting:

Update – 9:47 a.m.: Elizabeth Olsen, Jane Rosenthal Demand Justice for Sexual Assault Victims at Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Before our very eyes you can see the issue of sexual assault becoming a chic trend, a bandwagon to get your name in the trades. But nothing is being done to punish the bad guys. No one is naming names. Everyone is being made to feel good about “speaking out,” pretending to do something, while at the same time protecting the status quo:

“I was surprised and not as surprised,” Elizabeth Olsen, who’s volunteered at the Rape Treatment Center, told Variety, “because I’m around women and children who’ve been sexually assaulted every week. I think we have a really insane epidemic, and it’s amazing to hear women who feel comfortable or safe enough to speak out.” She hopes it has a “ripple effect:” “It’s not just about the film industry; it’s not about a casting couch. It’s about women being too scared to speak up for how they’re treated and the taboo of talking about it, and about trying to change that.” …

Olsen stars in “Wind River,” The Weinstein Company’s sole contender in this year’s Oscar race — though she hopes his stigma doesn’t deter audiences. “To be able to make a movie about two subjects that you don’t really get to hear that often — sexual assault and reservation life — I feel proud to be a part of that movie,” Olsen said. “And I hope people continue to see it, and I hope Weinstein’s name is not an attachment or a comment on our film.”

Update – 9:51 a.m.: A TV Executive Sexually Assaulted Me: A Critic’s Personal Story

No name is named but the story is heartbreaking.

Update – 8:58 a.m.: ‘Gary Shandling Show’ Reveals Lurid Details of Harassment on Set — and Why It Cost Her a Job

THR:

Once we got on the air, we were golden. I was, at any rate; I wrote two of first six episodes, both of which got a nice write-up in the L.A. Times, both of which said nice things about me, the writer, the only woman on staff. What could possibly go wrong? The guys started excluding me from meetings: “Oh, we couldn’t find you”…at my desk. Then they started excluding me from the table, instead assigning me “the slit scenes” to write. Even though these scenes were the ones that featured the only female castmember, it didn’t occur to me exactly what slit they were referring to until one day in the ladies room.

Update – 8:57 a.m.: Director: I got fired because Weinstein thought star wasn’t ‘f–kable’

Page Six:

“‘I said, ‘She is the best actress for the job, Harvey,’” Caton-Jones said, referring to now-acclaimed British actress Sophie Okonedo. “And we started arguing about it. It was only when I said to Harvey, ‘Don’t screw up the casting of this film because you want to get laid,’ whereupon he went mental.” The flick was the 1998 cult classic “B. Monkey.’’

The job went to actress Asia Argento, one of the women who accused Weinstein of rape.

Update – 8:25 a.m.: Oprah speaks.

On the Harvey Weinstein scandal, @Oprah says “it’s triggering a lot of unreleased pain…guilt and suffering that a lot of women have.” pic.twitter.com/NHwymzhRqc — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 18, 2017

Update – 8:08 a.m.: Lena Headey claims she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein

Update – 8:04 a.m.: Jessica Chastain Blasts Hollywood Hypocrisy: ‘We’re Very Quick to Point the Finger at Others’

THR:

At Elle Magazine’s Women In Entertainment event Monday evening, actress Jessica Chastain took her turn at the podium as an opportunity to call out hypocrisy in Hollywood. *”This is an industry rife with racism, sexism and homophobia,”* she said, speaking to a room full of women including Laura Dern, Riley Keough and Aaron Sorkin. “It is so closely woven into the fabric of the business that we have become snowblind to the glaring injustices happening every day.” She continued, *”Oh we’re very quick to point the finger at others and address the issue with social action and fundraising. Yet there is a clear disconnect between how we practice what we preach in our industry.”* [emphasis added]

Update – 7:57 a.m.: “Los Angeles City Attorney “Will Prosecute” Harvey Weinstein If Victims Come Forward”

Deadline:

“Please come forward so your cases — and justice — can be pursued,” said Mike Feueron Tuesday as the LAPD requested victims of the Oscar-winning producer to go public. “We take allegations like these very seriously, and where the facts support conviction, we will prosecute,” he added. As more and more claims of harassment or assault by Weinstein emerge, the New York Police Department and the London Metropolitan Police are already investigating potential complaints. The LAPD has not officially started its own probe, but, as Deadline reported last week, it is seriously considering doing so.

Update – 7:00 p.m.: Actress Molly Ringwald — who made it big in Hollywood in the mid-80s starring in cult classics including Pretty in Pink, The Breakfast Club, and Sixteen Candles — wrote about her experiences with sexual harassment in Hollywood and her connection with Harvey Weinstein.

In a New Yorker article titled “All the Other Harvey’s,” the Riverdale star addressed an explicit comment Jeffrey Katzenberg was quoted as saying in a Movieline article in 1995.

“The head of a major studio — and, incidentally, someone who claims himself to be horrified by the Harvey allegations—was quoted as saying, ‘I wouldn’t know [Molly Ringwald] if she sat on my face.’ Maybe he was misquoted. If he ever sent a note of apology, it must have gotten lost in the mail.”

Katzenberg extended an apology to Ringwald Tuesday, saying “That Molly Ringwald had to read those words attributed to me and believe I said them is horrifying, mortifying and embarrassing to me.”

Ringwald recounts how when she “was thirteen, a fifty-year-old crew member told me that he would teach me to dance, and then proceeded to push against me with an erection. When I was fourteen, a married film director stuck his tongue in my mouth on set.”

The actress said she was “lucky” that she was never “cajoled into a taxi, nor did I have to turn down giving or getting a massage” while filming the Weinstein-backed 1990 movie Strike It Rich.

Read Ringwald’s essay here.

Update – 5:35 p.m.: TMZ reports the Harvey Weinstein was apologetic in his remarks in a meeting with the Weinstein Co. board of directors Tuesday morning, where he officially resigned from the company he co-found.

From TMZ:

Harvey Weinstein was apologetic and contrite during the Board of Directors meeting Tuesday when he resigned under pressure from the Board … sources connected to the meeting tell TMZ. We’re told there was no screaming, no yelling, no anger. Harvey Weinstein told the Board, “I have a real problem,” and then apologized for the “trouble and confusion” he caused TWC. We’re told Weinstein, who was on speaker phone from Arizona, told the Board he needed to build a new life and move on.

—

Update – 5:15 p.m.: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president John Bailey released a lengthy statement Tuesday to the organization’s 8,427 members addressing the Weinstein scandal engulfing Hollywood.

“The Academy cannot, and will not, be an inquisitorial court,” Bailey wrote, “But we can be a part of a larger initiative to define standards of behavior, and to support the vulnerable women and men who may be at personal and career risk because of violations of ethical standards by their peers.”

Read Bailey statement in full here.

—

Update – 4:40 p.m.: Roy Price has resigned as Amazon Studios head, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

—

Update – 4:30 p.m.: Spike TV is investigating executive producer Amanda Segel’s allegation that Bob Weinstein sexually harassed her.

“We take all allegations of this nature very seriously, and are investigating,” Spike TV said in a statement.

Bob Weinstein’s attorney denied the accusations, saying “There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment.”

—

Update – 4:00 p.m.: Actress Jessica Chastain scorched her industry speaking at the At Elle Magazine’s Women In Entertainment event on Monday evening, calling Hollywood an “industry rife with racism, sexism and homophobia.”

“It is so closely woven into the fabric of the business that we have become snowblind to the glaring injustices happening everyday,” she said.

The actress added: “Oh we’re very quick to point the finger at others and address the issue with social action and fundraising. Yet there is a clear disconnect between how we practice what we preach in our industry.” Chastain pointed specifically to actors and actresses who have been told to stay closeted while the industry champions same-sex marriage, as well as the wage gap that exists between the sexes even as the industry itself supports equal pay legislation.”

—

Update – 3:00 p.m.: Bob Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment by Spike TV showrunner and Mist executive producer Amanda Segel.

According to Variety:

Amanda Segel, an executive producer of “Mist,” said Weinstein repeatedly made romantic overtures to her and asked her to join him for private dinners. The harassment began in the summer of 2016 and continued on and off for about three months until Segel’s lawyer, David Fox of Myman Greenspan, informed TWC executives — including COO David Glasser — that she would leave the show if Bob Weinstein did not stop contacting her on personal matters. “‘No’ should be enough,” Segel told Variety. “After ‘no,’ anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on.”

Read the full report here.

—

Update – 2:15 p.m.: Harvey Weinstein resigned Tuesday from the Weinstein Co. board of directors and still owns 22% of the company’s stock, variety reports.

The reported resignation comes more than a week after the board voted to fire Weinstein, a decision he has called illegal.

Read the full report here.

—

Update – 2:00 p.m.: Another actor, this time Skeet Ulrich — who starred in the Weinstein-produced horror classic Scream — said he knew and “most people knew” about the allegations against Weinstein.

“I had dinner with someone who is one of the most famous women on the planet — I won’t say who it is — who has not come out, who told me similar things.… There is nothing you can do. I mean, what am I gonna do? I can’t step up, certainly then, on allegations,” Ulrich told Cosmopolitan. Honestly, and I think it’s what most people faced: How do you cut your livelihood from a very powerful corporation on something that you don’t know what the facts are?”

Read the rest here.

—

Update – 1:45 p.m.: Game of Thrones star Lena Headey revealed Tuesday that she had a series of disturbing encounters with Weinstein, one of which brought her to tears.

Years after she says Weinstein came on to her at the Venice Film Festival in 2005, the two shared a tense elevator ride to Weinstein’s room.

Weinstein “said, let’s go up to my room, I want to give you a script,” Headey wrote on Twitter. “We walked to the lift and the energy shifted, my whole body went into high alert, the lift was going up and I said to Harvey, I’m not interested in anything other than work. He was silent as I spoke, furious.”

Headey said she felt “completely powerless” as Weinstein “marched” her toward his room. After realizing that his room key didn’t work, he walked the actress back to the elevator.

“He whispered in my ear ‘Don’t tell anyone about this, not your manager, not your agent.’ I got into my car and I cried,” the British actress wrote.

—

Update – 1:20 p.m.: Actress Lauren Holly recounted a “late 1990s” incident in which she said a naked Weinstein “got out of the shower, he didn’t put on the robe, and he came toward me.”

In an appearance Monday on the Canadian daytime talk show The Social, the Dumb and Dumber and NCIS star — who also starred in the Weinstein-produced 1996 romance comedy Beautiful Girls — said the mogul told her it would be a “bad decision” if she left the room. Holly said it was then that she “pushed him and ran.”

—

Update – 1:00 p.m.: Comedian Donnell Rawlings could land in hot water for this one, similarly to how Donna Karan’s reaction went over, telling TMZ that for all the women who “had issues with Harvey Weinstein but at least a thousand women didn’t have issues.”

Asked if he would work with Weinstein, Rawlings said “As long as he don’t grab my d*ck … I’d work with Harvey Weinstein.”

—

Update – 11:30 a.m.: Weinstein Screenwriter Scott Rosenberg: ‘Everybody F**king Knew’

—

Update – 10:45 a.m.: Jeffery Katzenberg — who was chairman of Walt Disney Studios from 1984 to 1994 and was later a co-founder and CEO of DreamWorks Animation — said Hollywood sex predators are “a pack of wolves” and said Harvey Weinstein “didn’t act alone.”

“The casting couch has been in Hollywood from the beginning,” Katzenberg said Monday at the WSJD tech conference. “The complicity around the acceptance of it and silence about it is the crime. Harvey Weinstein, make no mistake about it, he is a monster.”

“The problem is there’s a pack of wolves. He’s not a lone actor in this,” Katzenberg said of Weinstein. “I’ve had hundreds of meetings with Harvey Weinstein, and literally not a single time was Harvey abusive to someone in my presence. Somehow this behavior was masked by him.”

—

Update – 10:30 a.m.: An unnamed Oscar-winning actor has become embroiled in the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal. The Hollywood A-lister was accused by a top US broadcaster of assaulting a loved one, who she has not publicly revealed, and cannot for legal reasons.

The female broadcaster was reportedly referencing Weinstein on social media and said it was “time the dominoes fell” when she called out the famous actor.

The Sun reports that “rumors about this actor have circulated for years.”

—

Update – 9:45 a.m.: TMZ reports that Harvey Weinstein is expected to go to war with The Weinstein Co. board of directors at a meeting in New York City Tuesday to discuss his fate at the indie film firm.

From TMZ:

Our Weinstein sources say he knows he’s “momentarily toxic” but thinks with a little time, writers and actors will seek him out again because of his track record. He believes — and probably rightly so — that TWC exists because of him. He believes he can go back and produce movies, or he can just as easily do it somewhere else.

—

Update – 9:30 a.m.: Veteran actress Reese Witherspoon says she was repeated sexually harassed and assaulted in Hollywood, the first episode occurring when she was 16.

“[I feel] true disgust at the director who assaulted me when I was 16 years old and anger at the agents and the producers who made me feel that silence was a condition of my employment,” the Oscar winner said in a speech at the Elle Women in Hollywood event Monday night.

“I’ve had multiple experiences of harassment and sexual assault and I don’t speak about them very often,” she said.

—

Update – 9:20 a.m.: Screenwriter Scott Rosenberg — who wrote the screenplay for Harvey Weinstein’s 1995 indie film Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead and the 1996 romance comedy Beautiful Girls — said “everybody f**king new” about Weinstein’s abuse and slammed the producers, writers, directors, and actors in who were close to Weinstein, saying the “current flood of sanctimonious denial and condemnation that now crashes upon these shores of rectitude in gloppy tides of bullsh*t righteousness.”

“We knew about the man’s hunger; his fervor; his appetite,” Rosenberg wrote. “There was nothing secret about this voracious rapacity; like a gluttonous ogre out of the Brothers Grimm. All couched in vague promises of potential movie roles.”

Among those who knew and discussed Weinstein’s behavior, according to Rosenberg, were “the big producers; you, the big directors; you, the big agents; you, the big financiers. And you, the big rival studio chiefs; you, the big actors; you, the big actresses; you, the big models. You, the big journalists; you, the big screenwriters; you, the big rock stars; you, the big restaurateurs; you, the big politicians.”

Read Rosenberg’s message in full here.

—

Update – 9:15 a.m.: actress America Ferrera revealed Monday night that she was sexually assaulted when she was 9-years-old.

“First time I can remember being sexually assaulted I was 9-years-old,” the now-33-year-old Superstore actress wrote on Instagram as part of the #MeToo social media movement encouraging women share their stories of sexual harassment or assault.

“I told no one and lived with the shame and guilt thinking all along that I, a 9-year-old child, was somehow responsible for the actions of a grown man,” she wrote.

#metoo A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

—

Update – 9:00 a.m.: Actress and Weinstein collaborator Jennifer Lawrence opened up about the “humiliating” and “degrading” experience she had in the early days of her film career.

“When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks,” Lawrence said, adding: “During this time a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates.

Video of the mother! star’s comments at the 24th annual Elle Women event Monday is posted below.

– NEW | Jennifer at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards in LA on October 17, 2017! | YES JEN, YES!!! #jenniferlawrence #jlaw A post shared by Jennifer Lawrence Updates (@jenlawrnces) on Oct 16, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

Update – 8:30 a.m.: Lucasfilm president and Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy addressed the swirling Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, calling for an industry-wide commission to tackle “predators.”

Speaking Monday night for the 24th annual Elle Women in Hollywood, Kennedy said:

Increased awareness of the belittlement, objectification and predation long endured by women who work in film, will certainly be one result of the exposure of what Harvey Weinstein did, and was permitted to do; women who are subject to similar criminal treatment in the future will certainly look to the brave women who’ve come forward to tell what was done to them as these shocking and also horribly familiar events have been brought to light. The light of public scrutiny will have been strengthened, and we all hope the ability of corporations, board of directors, and colleagues to cover up and countenance sexual predators will be severely curtailed. Predators must come to feel that they can’t count on power or wealth or fame to shield them from the consequences of their actions. But sexual harassment of women and men, predation, rape and the misogyny that is the context for this inhumanity will continue unless there is a decisive, industry-wide, institutional response that legislates change rather than hopes for it to happen. For the past few days, I’ve been in discussions with friends and colleagues, and I want to use my few moments of speaking tonight to offer a proposal. The organizations that constitute the American film industry – the studios, the unions the guilds and the talent agencies –

should immediately convene a commission charged with the task of developing new, industry-wide protections against sexual harassment and abuse.

Read her full remarks here.

—

Update – 8:00 a.m.: The Boston Herald says Ben Affleck “Weinstein woes threaten Justice League.“

NOT SO SUPER: The impending release of a superhero movie for the holidays, especially one with box-office record breaker Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in it, should make the good folks at Warner Bros. dream of Lambos and extra pizza toppings from all the “Justice League” loot that will roll in starting Nov. 17. Except … Ben Affleck (a Harvey Weinstein-detractor who then apologized for his own inappropriate behavior that came to light) also stars as Batman. And the Cantabrigian’s co-star is none other than Jason Momoa, whose infamous 2011 “Game of Thrones” rape joke resurfaced last week in a video. He has also apologized for his “tasteless comment.” Some Batman fans have taken to Twitter, calling for Affleck to hang up his bat cape (or for the studio to do it for him). Of course, there were multiple change.org petitions back in 2013, demanding the Affleck not be cast in “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and he proved to be a popular incarnation of the Caped Crusader.

Update – 4:15 p.m.: Veteran Hollywood producers Gavin Polone says Disney, NBC News, the New York Post, and Bob Weinstein, among other Harvey Weinstein “accomplices must be named.”

From The Hollywood Reporter:

The Walt Disney Company. How much malfeasance took place during the 12 years starting in 1993 that Disney owned Miramax, the Weinsteins’ first company? Clearly, some of the testimony coming out from various actresses, like Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd, can be connected to specific movies, so it is probable he was preying on many women during that time frame. Disney claims that Miramax had a lot of autonomy, but if any victims retained a lawyer to pursue a settlement, as Rose McGowan may have done (she did Scream with them in ’96 and is reported to have received a settlement), they likely would have threatened to file suit against not only Weinstein personally but also the company, including the parent company. That’s how these things work. Therefore, I can’t imagine that someone at Disney, if not Michael Eisner the CEO at the time, had not been informed. Even if Eisner was not in-the-loop, as he maintains, I would bet that some executive(s) were and there are files in a warehouse or on a server that would be illuminative. … NBC News. Ironically, the network that brought us To Catch a Predator let this predator go. NBC News President Noah Oppenheim has stated that they did not move forward with this story when Farrow was working on it for them because he didn’t have “the elements [they] needed to air it” and that Farrow “greatly expanded the scope of his reporting” after taking the story to The New Yorker. I was in touch with Ronan throughout the period he was working on this epic project and can say that Oppenheim’s statement does not comport with what I know. The last time that I spoke to Ronan while he was still working on this for NBC was around mid-August. At that time, he had an overwhelming amount of evidence backing his report, including many recorded interviews with women both fully on camera and also recorded in shadow. If the fact that some women Farrow interviewed didn’t want their identity revealed invalidated this story for NBC, then it also would have done so to every investigation of the mafia or South American drug cartels that I’ve ever seen. From what I can tell, Ronan had more hard evidence in August than The New York Timeshad for the article they published on Oct. 6. … The New York Times. I cringe to add The Paper of Record to this rogues gallery, as it was they who first named Harvey Weinstein a sexual predator when others did not have the integrity and backbone to do so. But there is an allegation by TheWrap’s Sharon Waxman that the Times killed a story about Weinstein’s depravity back in 2004, ostensibly due to pressure not only from His Horribleness but also from major movie stars. The Times has said that editors who worked with Waxman on this did not remember it the same way as she and that Waxman did not offer the necessary corroboration for them to run her version of the article. I will say that she’s had eight years to publish her account on TheWrap but chose not to, which I can only believe was due to Waxman’s wanting advertising from The Weinstein Company or that she feared being sued without The Times at her back. Still, the consequences of Waxman’s report not running 13 years ago are all too clear, given what we now know. The truth surrounding this allegation must be made known in detail.

Read Polone’s article in full here.

—

Update – 4:00 p.m.: The Producers Guild of America voted unanimously Monday to expel Harvey Weinstein. The national board is expected to make the expulsion final next month.

Read the PGA statement on Weinstein below:

“This morning, the PGA’s National Board of Directors and Officers decided by unanimous vote to institute termination proceedings concerning Harvey Weinstein’s membership. As required by the PGA’s Constitution, Mr. Weinstein will be given the opportunity to respond before the Guild makes its final determination on November 6, 2017. Sexual harassment of any type is completely unacceptable. This is a systemic and pervasive problem requiring immediate industry-wide action. Today, the PGA’s National Board and Officers – composed of 20 women and 18 men — created the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force specifically charged with researching and proposing substantive and effective solutions to sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. The PGA calls on leaders throughout the entertainment community to work together to ensure that sexual abuse and harassment are eradicated from the industry.”

—

Update – 3:45 p.m.: Howard Stern played audio on his radio show Monday of a 2014 interview with Harvey Weinstein.

Stern asked the disgraced film producer if he or other male Hollywood heavyweights used their positions of power to pressure actresses into having sex with them.

“It doesn’t work that way. It doesn’t happen that way anymore,” Weinstein said.

When the audio clip concluded, Stern said: “I knew he was lying.”

Update – 2:30 p.m.: The LAPD is urging women who say they were victims of Harvey Weinstein to come forward.

From the LA Times:

The Los Angeles Police Department said women who feel they were victims of a crime at the hands of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein should report what happened to authorities. “We absolutely encourage anyone who may be a victim of sexual assault to come forward and report the crime,” Josh Rubenstein, the LAPD director of communications, said Monday. Los Angeles Police Capt. Billy Hayes, who oversees the Robbery Homicide Division that handles sex crimes, said the LAPD currently does not have any active investigations into Weinstein.

More here.

—

Update – 12:38 p.m.: Clinton Foundation refuses to return Weinstein donations.

Update – 11:51 a.m.: Björk reveals she was sexually harassed by a director

Update – 10:16 a.m.: Weinstein Co. saved by new investor? What seemed impossible just a few minutes ago (see 9:42 a.m. update below) appears to at least be trying to happen. Colony Capital is going to pump cash in The Weinstein Company in order to save it:

Thomas J. Barrack, Jr., founder and executive chairman of Colony Capital, said in a statement, “We are pleased to invest in The Weinstein Company and to help it move forward. We believe the Company has substantial value and growth potential, and we look forward to working with the Company’s critical strategic distribution and production partners to help preserve and create value for all stakeholders, including its employees. We will help return the Company to its rightful iconic position in the independent film and television industry.” Colony has been intricately involved with Harvey and Bob Weinstein’s show business odyssey, especially its most recent chapters.

One wonders, though, how Colony will overcome a toxified brand no one wants to be seen doing business with.

Update – 10:15 a.m.: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Responds to ‘Vicious’ Criticism Over Her Harvey Weinstein Editorial

However, the piece attracted some criticism, with readers accusing Bialik of implying that women may be to blame for being harassed because of the way they dress. “I have to say I was dressed non provocatively as a 12 year old when men on the street masturbated at me,” actress Patricia Arquette responded to Bialik. “It’s not clothing.” Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she explained that her words had been taken out of context by some readers. “I’m being told that my N.Y. Times piece resonated with so many and I am beyond grateful for all the feedback,” she wrote. “I also see a bunch of people have taken my words out of context of the Hollywood machine and twisted them to imply that God forbid I would blame a woman for her assault based on her clothing or behavior.”

Update – 10:11 a.m.: Donna Karan Apologizes Again, Describes Weinstein’s Actions As “Unconscionable and Unforgivable”

Update – 10:07 a.m.: Piers Morgan BLASTS Kate Winslet’s hypocrisy for hitting the Weinstein Woody, Polanski trifecta:

Yet how does the same Kate Winslet square all this with the fact that has no problem at all working for both Woody Allen and Roman Polanski? Last month, Ms Winslet gave an interview to the New York Times in which she explained why she recently agreed to make Allen’s film “Wonder Wheel”. ‘Here’s the catalyst,’ she said, ‘(I) probably wasn’t going to get another go-around with Woody Allen, so it’s now or never. Plus I knew my parents would be incredibly proud of me working with Woody Allen.’ The Times then asked: ‘Did the allegations against Woody Allen give you pause?’ ‘Of course one thinks about it,’ she replied. ‘But as an actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything really… having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person. Woody Allen is an incredible director.’ Then, unprompted, she added: ‘So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men and that’s the truth.’

More here.

Update – 10:06 a.m.: Catherine Zeta-Jones Is “Shocked and Disgusted” by Harvey Weinstein Claims

Update – 9:42 a.m.: BREAKING –> Report: Weinstein Company’s assets go up for sale…

The Weinstein Company is in negotiating period with Colony Capital for a potential sale of all or a significant portion of the Company’s assets, Bloomberg News reports.

This is almost certain to be a fire sale, a total break up of the company. TWC cannot survive in its present form. It is now a toxic brand no one will ever again have anything to do with. The Board has to go, and the assets (film library, copyrights, properties owned — franchises, characters, literary acquisitions, etc.) sold off and repackaged under a different owner and whole new name.

Update – 9:21 a.m.: Rose McGowan accuses “feminist” attorney Lisa Bloom of trying to buy her silence.

Because Bloom’s reputation and career are not already in tatters, McGowan now alleges this:

“I feel like people should know that you’ve been calling my literary agent and saying there’d be money for me if I got on the ‘Harvey’s Changed’ bandwagon,” McGowan writes. “You told her that I should care about HIS reputation. How HE has a family now and HE has changed. Well, guess what? I’ve always had a family and that didn’t stop him from assaulting me.” McGowan goes on to lay out what she claims are the details of six months of pressure from Bloom and Weinstein’s other attorney, Charles Harder, to accept the hush money. “You and your vile partner in evil … have been hounding me for months now,” McGowan claims. “Terrorizing me at every turn. Trying to silence me.”

Bloom has denied the allegations.

Update – 9:18 a.m.: HBO’s John Oliver does what the other Late Night guys refuse — scorches Weinstein AND Hollywood:

Yes, finally! The group that counts among its current members Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby, and Mel Gibson has found the one guy who treated women badly and kicked him out. So, congratulations, Hollywood! See you at the next Oscars where — and this is true — Casey Affleck will be presenting Best Actress.” Oliver said in response to the Academy booting Harvey.

Update 8:00 a.m.: Hollywood director J.J. Abrams unloaded on what he called the “viciously repulsive” Harvey Weinstein at the Hammer Museum’s Gala Sunday, calling the disgraced movie producer a “monster.”

“Someone said to me the other day that they are sick of hearing people talk about how disgusting it is,” the Star Wars: The Forces Awakens director said of the mushrooming Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal. “I don’t think enough can be said about how viciously repulsive his abuse of power was. He’s a monster. There are other monsters but there are those who fight monsters and tonight is all about those who fight monsters.”

More at The Hollywood Reporter.

—

Update 7:30 a.m.: Actress Alyssa Milano launched a social media hashtag campaign called “#MeToo,” intended to encourage victims of sexual harassment to speak out and tell their stories.

“If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet,” the Charmed star tweeted Sunday.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Other stars, include pop mega-star Lady Gaga and actress Gabrielle Union joined the campaign.

—

Update 7:00 a.m.: Veteran actor Rob Schneider told TMZ that sexual harassment is “rampant” in Hollywood and revealed that he has experienced sexual assault in his career.

“When I was a young actor, there was a gross director and it happened to me. I was in a hotel room, I didn’t think it was going to be a weird situation. It was a famous director, it was before I was really famous.” the Sandy Wexler star said.

“The next thing I know, I’m in a room with this guy, he’s in a chair, he comes out in a bathrobe and he sits in this chair,” Schneider said. “He asks me to crawl on the ground and to crawl towards him. This guy, he’s very famous, he’s passed away now. He was a pig. I got the hell out of there.”

—

Update 10:00 p.m.: Harvey Weinstein was among the many Hollywood A-listers to donate thousands of dollars to Bill Clinton’s legal defense fund during his impeachment proceedings in the late 90s.

From the Washington Post:

Further details about Clinton’s testimony emerged on the same day that the president’s legal defense fund announced it has raised $2.2 million in the last six months, more than was collected during the previous four years of his presidency combined. The newly reconstituted defense fund, operating with looser rules about who can give and how much they can offer, tapped into resentment against Starr as more than 17,000 Clinton supporters sent money. Hollywood was quick to come to the president’s aid. Among the 62 donors giving the maximum $10,000 were performers and directors such as Tom Hanks, Barbra Streisand, Michael Douglas, Ron Howard, Norman Lear, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw-Spielberg as well as studio executives Jeffrey Katzenberg, David Geffen, Harvey Weinstein and Bud Yorkin.

—

Update 8:30 p.m.: The New York Police Department is investigating an alleged 2004 sex attack by Weinstein, the New York Post reports.

Lucia Evans said the alleged assault occurred when she was a Middlebury College student and aspiring actress. Weinstein had introduced himself and the two scheduled a meeting to discuss acting opportunities. The meeting ended with Weinstein allegedly forcing Evans to perform oral sex on ​him inside his office.

From the Post:

“At that point, after that, is when he assaulted me,” Evans said. “I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t….He’s a big guy. He overpowered me.”

Evans reportedly filed a complaint with police late last week. A 2006 New York law removed a previously held statute of limitations on felony sex crimes. Now, Weinstein could be charged for his alleged assault on Evans at any time.

More on the story here.

—

Update 8:00 p.m.: Iceland-born singer Björk wrote an extensive message on Facebook Sunday speaking out about her own experiences of harassment in the film industry.

“i am inspired by the women everywhere who are speaking up online to tell about my experience with a danish director,” the actress wrote. “it was extremely clear to me when i walked into the actresses profession that my humiliation and role as a lesser sexually harassed being was the norm and set in stone with the director and a staff of dozens who enabled it and encouraged it. i became aware of that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it.”

While never naming the film director who she says harassed her, the actress said: “when i turned the director down repeatedly he sulked and punished me and created for his team an impressive net of illusion where i was framed as the difficult one.”

Björk’s most notable film role came in 2000’s Dancer In The Dark, helmed by Danish director Lars Von Trier in whom she famously clashed with on set.

Read her full statement below.

—

Update 6:00 p.m.: Yet another woman has come forward alleging sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, this time Paula Wachowiak claims he exposed himself to her when she was a 24-year-old intern working as a production assistant for Weinstein’s 1980 movie The Burning.

Wachowiak, now a 62-year-old grandmother, said the incident occurred when a supervisor asked her to take a manila folder to Weinstein’s hotel room.

From Buffalo News:

“When I got to Weinstein’s room he let me in but he was behind the door when it opened,” Wachowiak wrote. “When I got into the room I realized that he was holding a hand towel around his waist.” … Wachowiak said Weinstein took the folder and dropped the towel. He was naked. She said she kept her eyes on his face, in the email. “He sat on the bed with the folder over his groin and pointed to checks and asked me why we were paying for this or that. There was one check for break-a-way glass that was very expensive and I had to explain how difficult it was to transport,” she recounted.

According to the Buffalo News, Weinstein “began complaining about having a kink in his shoulder and asked for a massage.” She told him, “That’s not in my job description.” After he signed the checks, “she walked out of the room, closed the door and burst into tears.”

Read the full story here.

—

Update – 4:35 p.m.: French President Emmanuel Macron announced Sunday that he has asked the Chancellery of the Legion of Honor to strip Weinstein of his Legion of Honor.

“Yes, I’ve begun the procedures to withdraw the Legion d’Honneur,” Macron said on TF1 television. “Because his actions lack honor.”

The highest French order of merit that can be bestowed for military or civil acts, Weinstein was awarded the French national medal in 2012 by former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Emmanuel Macron : “J’ai engagé les démarches pour retirer la Légion d’Honneur à Harvey Weinstein”#TF1EMacron pic.twitter.com/Y2RqB2u0Ce — TF1 Le JT (@TF1LeJT) October 15, 2017

—

Update – 4:00 p.m.: CBS funnyman James Corden has apologized for making jokes about Weinstein’s “inexcusable behavior” at the AmfAR Gala Los Angeles Friday night, claiming he was only trying to “shame” the disgraced producer.

Corden’s tweeted his apology Sunday:

To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, (1/2) — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 15, 2017

but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention. (2/2) — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 15, 2017

—

Update – 3:05 p.m.: Weinstein has lost another member of his shrinking high-powered legal defense team, attorney Charles Harder.

According to Deadline:

Joining the likes of the already exited Lisa Bloom and Lanny Davis, Charles Harder is now no longer working for the ex-The Weinstein Company co-chair, Deadline has confirmed. “He has been gone for about a week,” a source says of the Harder Mirell & Abrams attorney, adding that Harder’s services were “no longer required.” We hear that Harder was sent a termination letter last week.

Read the rest here.

—

Update – 2:20 p.m.: McGowan slammed Woody Allen, calling him a “vile little worm” in response to the filmmaker’s interview with the BBC in which he said he’s “sad” for Weinstein and called the allegations against the disgraced mogul “tragic.”

You vile little worm. https://t.co/77Xtztn8CP — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

—

Update – 2:00 p.m.: Italian actress Asia Argento — who alleges that Weinstein forcefully performed oral sex on her when she was 22 — slammed Corden’s Weinstein jokes he delivered at the AmfAR Gala Los Angeles Friday night.

Shame on this pig and everyone who grunted with him #amfARLosAngeles https://t.co/0SujRNCzd9 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 15, 2017

—

Update – 1:45 p.m.: Actress Rose McGowan slammed CBS’ late-night host James Corden making jokes about disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein at the AmfAR Gala Los Angeles Friday night.

“Hearing the vile roars & laughs show EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are,” McGowan wrote in a series of searing tweets.

McGowan’s tweets at Corden and CBS are below:

YOU MOTHERFUCKING PIGLET https://t.co/UU9LitO9zJ — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

2) Hearing the audience’s vile roars & laughs show EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are. https://t.co/HBqNxnpr7N — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

—

Update – 1:30 p.m.: A short video has emerged online showing CBS’ late-night host James Corden making jokes about disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein at the AmfAR Gala Los Angeles Friday night.

“This is a beautiful room. It’s a beautiful night here in L.A. So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.”

“It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath,” the Late Late Show host said. “Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight. But sadly, he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.”

Straight out gate, host @JKCorden with Harvey Weinstein jokes. Too soon? Some laughs, some groans #amfARLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/nx88w5UwUe — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 14, 2017

—

Update – 12:35 p.m.: Actress Rose McGowan reveals in an interview recorded in January 2017 with parts of it published recently by the Observer that she had been “blacklisted” in the entertainment industry after she was raped and spoke out about the assault.

From The Guardian:

The accusations have raised questions over who knew about the details, with McGowan, 44, claiming in the interview that she was directly threatened after reporting that she had been raped. “They threatened [me] with being blacklisted. I was blacklisted after I was raped, because I got raped, because I said something … but only like internally, you know,” she said. … “They blame the victim, they do all that shit. People are bred to be scared. They are bred to put fear into people and that’s what they do, they’re bred to put fear into the publishers and lawyers and they overreach it, and I’m going to do what I can and come out as hard as I can,” she said.

Read the full story here.

—

Update – 11:30 a.m.: Amazon has scrapped a $160 million untiled drama that was being co-produced by the embattled Weinstein Co. Amazon will also cut ties with the Weinstein Co. and fully produce another drama, the Matt Weiner-created series The Romanoffs.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

Following rape and sexual harassment allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein and the suspension of Amazon Studios head Roy Price after an allegation of harassment, Amazon has scrapped its pricey David O. Russell drama and taken over Matt Weiner’s The Romanoffs. Both shows were produced by The Weinstein Co., and the retail giant/streaming outlet has now completely cut ties with the company. “Amazon Studios no longer plans on moving forward with the David O.Russell project. As for The Romanoffs, Amazon intends to move forward without the involvement of The Weinstein Co.,” Amazon Studios said in a statement Friday night.

More here.

—

Update – 10:55 a.m.: Actress and singer Courtney Love tweeted Saturday that she was “eternally banned” from leading Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for calling out Harvey Weinstein.

“Although I wasn’t one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein #rape,” Love wrote.

Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein #rape https://t.co/8giwNkrC5t — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) October 14, 2017

On Saturday a 2005 video of Love warning young women in Hollywood to stay away from Weinstein resurfaced and went viral online.

CAA represents some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including George Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, and Tom Hanks.

—

Update – 9:45 a.m.: Controversial filmmaker Woody Allen told the BBC that he’s “sad” for Harvey Weinstein and called the allegations against the disgraced mogul “tragic.”

“The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved,” said Allen, whose son Ronan Farrow reported claims from several women alleging Weinstein raped them. “Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that is life is so messed up.”

“There’s no winners in that, it’s just very, very sad and tragic for those poor women that had to go through that,” added Allen, who has faced allegations that he sexually molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow 25 years ago.

Allen has denied any wrongdoing. Connecticut authorities never charged the filmmaker with a crime.

Allen — who has worked with Weinstein on several projects, including the Oscar-winning Mighty Aphrodite — said he hopes this scandal doesn’t “lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That’s not right either.”

Read the full BBC report here.

—

Update – 9:35 a.m: Writer Lila Feinberg has reportedly called off her wedding to Amazon’s TV chief Roy Price, who was put on an indefinite leave of absence following sexual harassment allegations.

From Page Six:

Feinberg and Price were to tie the knot on Nov. 12 in a lavish ceremony at The Carlyle on Madison Avenue, but multiple sources confirm that Feinberg — an award-winning playwright and TV writer — has just canceled it. … A source close to the couple confirmed to Page Six, “Lila is currently in New York and she has called off the wedding.” The bride was due to wear Marchesa at the nupitials, custom-designed by Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, who this past week announced she was leaving the movie mogul after a staggering list of women leveled allegations of sexual harassment, assault and, in a few cases, rape against him.

Read the full report here.

—

Update – 9:00 a.m: After previously ignoring the Weinstein scandal engulfing Hollywood, Saturday Night Live referenced the disgraced movie mogul and lampooned the myriad allegations of sexual assault surrounding him.

The first Weinstein reference came during a skit featuring Kate McKinnon’s recurring character Debette Goldry. “I did have one meeting with Harvey,” McKinnon’s Goldry said. “I was invited to his hotel room and when I arrived he was naked, hanging upside down from a monkey bar. He tried to trick me into thinking his genitals were actually his face. It almost worked. The resemblance is uncanny.”

The allegations against Harvey Weinstein prompted a lot of reflection about harassment in Hollywood. #SNL pic.twitter.com/z98AeNV2tN — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2017

Weinstein was roasted during the “Weekend Update” segment, which featured co-anchor Colin Jost searing the filmmaker after introducing the new Apple iOS emojis.

“Apple has announced that it will add hundreds of new emojis to its iOS system, including a person at a spa, a vomiting face and a shushing finger — finally giving emoji fans the ability to describe what it was like to work for Harvey Weinstein,” Jost joked.

He later said: “Weinstein, who has been accused of multiple counts of sexual assault, is reportedly going to Europe for sex rehab. Somehow I don’t think that’s really going to help anybody. He doesn’t need sex rehab. He needs a specialized facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars and it’s a prison.”

Perfect timing for these new emojis. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cUxWVgQxr9 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2017

—

Update – 10:09 p.m.: Canadian actress Sarah Polley paints a damning portrait of Hollywood’s overall behavior toward women in a New York Times op-ed published Saturday.

Polley wrote that she met Weinstein while filming the 1999 movie Guinevere and the producer allegedly told her during a meeting that he could make her a star if they could have a “close relationship.” She said the implication “wasn’t subtle,” and that Weinstein told her that was “how it works” in the movie business.

Polley wrote that she rejected Weinstein’s advances, but noticed disturbing treatment of women throughout her career in Hollywood.

From the New York Times:

On sets, I saw women constantly pressured to exploit their sexuality and then chastised as sluts for doing so. Women in technical jobs were almost nonexistent, and when they were there, they were constantly being tested to see if they really knew what they were doing. You felt alone, in a sea of men. I noticed my own tendency to want to be “one of the boys,” to distance myself from the humiliation of being a woman on a film set, where there were so few of us. Then came the photo shoots in which you were treated like a model with no other function than to sell your sexuality, regardless of the nature of the film you were promoting. I’ve often wondered how I would have behaved in the meeting with Harvey Weinstein had I been more ambitious as an actor. I was sitting in front of a man who wielded enormous power. If you were interested in being in movies directed by interesting filmmakers, he wasn’t someone you wanted to alienate. How would one have left that meeting, or those hotel rooms, which have been described by others, with that relationship intact, when he displayed such entitlement and was famous for such anger? I was purely lucky that I didn’t care.

Polley’s full op-ed at the Times.

Update – 9:47 p.m.: Anthony’s allegation of rape against Weinstein comes on the heels of another claim Saturday from a former Miramax employee who told the Daily Mail in an interview that Weinstein raped her in the basement of the company’s office in London in the 1990s.

The women, whose name was changed to protect her identity, told the outlet that she had been working for Miramax for three years when the alleged rape took place, and she was in her 20s.

More from the Daily Mail.

Recalling the day of the alleged rape, Ms Smith, now in her 50s, said: ‘I was there on my own when he came to the office. He went down to the basement [containing a bedroom for visiting employees from the US] and he called my name. I went down – he was standing there with nothing on. I started to back away. He grabbed me and he was so big and powerful. He just ripped my clothes away and pushed me, threw me down. Then… I kept shouting, “No! Stop!” and tried to push him off. But he forced himself on me.

She said the attack left her “mortified and ashamed,” and that she hadn’t told anyone for 25 years.

Full story at the Mail.

Update – 9:35 p.m.: A brief pause in the livewire and a return to find another serious allegation from an actress against Weinstein.

British actress Lysette Anthony alleges Weinstein raped her at her London home in the late 1980s, according to an interview in the Times of London published today. The Metropolitan Police are reportedly investigating.

More from the Daily Mail:

She says Weinstein turned up at her flat at 10am. The Woody Allen actress says ‘He pushed me inside, rammed me up against a coat rack. He was trying to kiss me and shove me inside.’ She says she pushed him away but he was too heavy. ‘Finally I just gave up.’ In the interview released Saturday, the Allen ‘Husbands and Wives’ actress describes the attack as ‘pathetic’ and revolting’ and left her feeling ‘disgusted and embarrassed. Weinstein could be prosecuted over the attack.

More here.

Update – 5:28 p.m.: Early reaction is in from Hollywood Twitter to Weinstein’s expulsion from the Academy, and it looks to be generally one of contentment.

Some tweets from Hollywood reacting to the news:

—

Proud of the @TheAcademy! Harvey Weinstein is out. There are others- but hopefully we are witnessing the end of an awful era. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 14, 2017

Amen, the academy!!! — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 14, 2017

So now that we’ve dealt with Weinstein what are we going to do about Trump? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 14, 2017

As a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences I am proud of their decision to expel Harvey Weinstein. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) October 14, 2017

Like trash put on the curb, Harvey Weinstein has been kicked out of the Academy. It's the beginning of the end of predatory behavior. pic.twitter.com/yHY0JDNGJl — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) October 14, 2017

—

Update – 4:32 p.m.: It’s official. Weinstein has been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.”

Full statement from AMPAS:

Harvey booted from the Academy: “Era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity” in “workplace harassment in our industry is over” pic.twitter.com/HgrkehXYl8 — Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) October 14, 2017

Update – 2:35 p.m.: The filmmakers behind An Open Secret, Amy Berg’s documentary about child sex abuse in Hollywood that only received a limited theatrical release years ago, have posted the full film on Vimeo free for the next nine days in light of the revelations surrounding Weinstein.

More from the Hollywood Reporter:

“It’s so funny to keep seeing headlines about how Harvey’s abuse was ‘an open secret’ in Hollywood, and that’s the name of our film,” said producer Gabe Hoffman. He says he has put An Open Secret on Vimeo for free viewing “to commemorate serial predator Harvey Weinstein finally being exposed.” The movie got a limited theatrical release a few years ago, and Hoffman is still seeking more distribution. He knows there’s a market for the film because pirates keep throwing the movie online illegally. On one occasion, by the time he was able to have the movie removed from a pirated site it had been viewed 900,000 times.

More from THR here.

Full film on Vimeo here.

Update – 1:53 p.m.: Amazon Studios doesn’t want media near Woody Allen film premiere:

Page Six, via Deadline:

The premiere of Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” will go forward at the New York Film Festival at 6 PM Saturday at Lincoln Center, but the red carpet has been canceled in the wake of revelations that Amazon’s TV chief, Roy Price, was put on an indefinite leave of absence following sexual harassment allegations. The after-party for the film will go on as scheduled, Deadline was told.

Update – 1:08 p.m.: More proof that Weinstein’s behavior was well-known in Hollywood. TMZ digs up a video from a red-carpet event in 2005 in which Courtney Love gives advice to young women in Hollywood. Her warning? “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to party at the Four Seasons, don’t go.”

Video:

Update – 12:21 p.m.: TWC is putting its prestige drama The Current War on the backburner, pushing its release from November 24 to some time next year, according to Deadline. The drama, which TWC undoubtedly wanted along with Wind River to be in its Oscar-hopeful stable this year, stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison and Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse and revolves around their epic feud to see who would power America.

Obviously, TWC has a little more on its mind now than winning Oscars this season.

Update – 11:45 a.m.: Bob Weinstein gives an extensive interview to the Hollywood Reporter in which he insists there’s a “plan to come out on the other side” of the scandal for The Weinstein Company. Bob says he knew his brother was unfaithful to his wife, but never knew “the type of predator” he was.

Bob also says he believes Harvey should be expelled from the film Academy. But he adds that he doesn’t want his company to be shut down. He also says the company is in the process of coming up with a new name, and “it won’t be familial, I promise you that.”

From THR:

But I was touched because — and I did not know this was coming — they said, “We don’t want Harvey to have the last word on this company. We want to stay. We believe in the films, we believe in you, Bob, David Glasser, we believe in ourselves. And we definitely don’t want to let him win.” And that’s a part of the human story that nobody is hearing. I know they’re saying “Shut this company down.” Well, they didn’t shut Fox News down, they didn’t shut NBC down. My brother is the one that should pay with everything. And I mean literally — whether it’s criminal or otherwise — I will be supportive of all of that. But I don’t think the people that are the employees of this company or the company itself should pay.

Full interview at THR. Worth the read.

Update – 11:26 a.m.: Michael Moore has four suggestions for Hollywood industry people in order to create “a world without Harveys.” The documentary filmmaker and leftist activist’s sequel to Fahrenheit 9/11 is getting a release from TWC.

From Moore’s Facebook page:

1. Put all abusers on notice NOW: You know who you are, and scores of your employees, past and present, know who you are. You need to step down before they bring you down. There is nowhere left to hide. Your years of attacking and intimidating women are over. You have only two options: 1) Resign now, or 2) face an army of women and men who are going to take you out of power. You have seen this week what has happened to the most powerful, most well-known executive in Hollywood. You’re next. Turn yourself in, or go far, far away to a place where you can no longer harm more women. 2. To those abusers who ignore the above warning and choose to stay in power because you think that this is all going to die down and blow over — and that you are going to get to continue to get away with your behavior — let me explain to you in clearer language how this is all going to end for you: Every one of your employees is now a documentary filmmaker. Thanks to the invention of the smartphone that has a built-in camera and voice recorder, every single one of your workers now carries in their pocket the ability to secretly record or film you and your harassment. And they will. They will post your crimes. You will be exposed, publicly shamed and hopefully removed. Avoid this cruel end by resigning now. 3. To the men who do treat women as equals and behave toward them with respect and dignity: This is your moment! Confront the abusive men at work. When you see something, you must say something. No more ignoring and turning away when you see women being harassed and intimidated in the workplace. This is on us. MEN, step forward, NOW! 4. The boards of directors of the Hollywood studios — and all across corporate America — must declare gender parity the new priority. Fifty-percent of all boards must be female. Hiring multiple female executives is the mandate. Of the top 100 grossing films each year, an average of only TWO are directed by women! All studios must commit to green lighting more films by women (and, needless to say, by African Americans and other neglected groups).

Full post at Moore’s Facebook page.

Update – 10:49 a.m.: Actress Eva Green becomes the latest to accuse Weinstein of harassment.

From Variety:

“I wish to address comments made by my mother in a recent interview regarding Harvey Weinstein. I met him for a business meeting in Paris at which he behaved inappropriately and I had to push him off. I got away without it going further, but the experience left me shocked and disgusted. “I have not discussed this before because I wanted to maintain my privacy, but I understand it is important to do so as I hear about other women’s experiences. Women are often condemned when they speak out and their personal reputations tarnished by association.”

More here.

Update – 10:16 a.m.: The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will meet later today to discuss Weinstein’s fate. It’s a good bet he’ll be expelled, a stunning turn of events for a man whose films have amassed more than 300 Oscar nominations and have won 81.

Update – Sat. Oct. 14 – 10:10 a.m.: Amazon has cancelled an upcoming television series that was in development at the Weinstein Company. The high-profile series was supposed to be directed by David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook) and starred Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore.

From TheWrap:

Russell, De Niro and Moore confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “We support Amazon’s decision as In light of recent news and out of respect for all those affected we have decided together that it is best to not move forward with this show.” The decision follows the day after Amazon said it was mulling over options on the untitled drama, as well as on “The Romanoffs,” a Matthew Weiner-produced anthology series about people who believe they are descendants of the Russian royal family deposed in 1917. A representative for Weiner referred TheWrap’s request for comment to Amazon, who did not immediately respond regarding that show’s future.

Update – 9:06 p.m.: Weinstein Company COO David Glasser gives a lengthy interview to Deadline in which he pushes back against a report from Variety this morning (below in livewire) connecting him to a money laundering case in the 1990s, and also has him weighing in on the scandal currently engulfing his company.

Some highlights, via Deadline:

Look, I can’t say exactly what happened or didn’t. I don’t know and I would be speculating. What I can tell you is no question somebody here wanted to make sure this got out. However they got the documents, The New York Times delivered a powerful story they worked on for some time. They got some amazing women to stand up and speak out and we’re still having a hard time here, understanding how this could go on for so long. … Here’s what I knew, just so we are clear and it’s in black and white, on the record. I would never, ever, allow any employee to walk into the doors of this company, or a piece of talent to work with us, if I knew my boss was sexually assaulting women. That is unacceptable, in every way. I hate what he did and it makes me sick to my stomach. What I was aware of was a verbal argument he had in 2009 or around then with a woman in publicity. … My opinion is that The Weinstein Company as it sit today, is done. The reality is, in its current form, the name, the brand has been completely torpedoed and destroyed. I do feel there are probably other incarnations we have to look at. The most important thing, the number one thing I want out there…the reason I am still standing today when everyone out there who knows and likes me is saying, you don’t deserve deserve this, jump ship, get out…is because I want to make sure the films and television shows and staff here can land in a great place. …

Read the full interview here. Glasser also says he’s not sure what’s going to happen to Quentin Tarantino’s next film, which is about the Manson family murders, and says he doesn’t even know if he personally wants to stay in the movie business anymore, after having “busted his ass” for ten years and then being left in the wake of the scandal.

Update – 8:00 p.m.: The fashion world, led by Condé Nast chief Anna Wintour, breaks its silence to condemn Weinstein.

New York Times:

In the days since The New York Times broke the story of allegations of decades of harassment and assault by Harvey Weinstein, torrents of heart-wrenching stories have poured forth from at least 30 women who say they were victimized by Mr. Weinstein. So have unstinting condemnations from many who worked with Mr. Weinstein or benefited from their relationship with him, both in film and in Democratic political circles. “Behavior like this is appalling and unacceptable,” said Anna Wintour, the artistic director of Condé Nast, breaking her silence on the issue. “I feel horrible about what these women have experienced and admire their bravery in coming forward. My heart goes out to them, as well as to Georgina and the children. We all have a role to play in creating safe environments where everyone can be free to work without fear.”

Full story here.

Update – 7:19 p.m.: Two Canadian actresses have added their own allegations against Weinstein, including Erika Rosenbaum, who claims Weinstein “held her by the back of her neck and masturbated while standing behind her.”

From the Associated Press:

In an interview with the CBC Thursday night, Erika Rosenbaum of Montreal alleged the fallen movie mogul made aggressive sexual advances during three separate meetings nearly 15 years ago. Weinstein, who has been fired from the film company he co-founded, has previously denied through a spokeswoman any allegations of non-consensual contact. Rosenbaum said she first met Weinstein at a Los Angeles party when she was in her early 20s. She said she met with him three more times to talk about her career, and alleged Weinstein acted inappropriately and tried to be intimate with her. She alleged that during their third encounter – in a hotel room during the Toronto International Film Festival in the mid-2000s – Weinstein held her by the back of her neck and masturbated while standing behind her.

Full story here.

Update – 7:07 p.m.: Director Judd Apatow blasted Weinstein and The Weinstein Company during Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles Friday, saying employees at the company “knew” about all the allegations surrounding the disgraced movie mogul.

Associated Press:

Few were as blunt as host Judd Apatow, however, who wasted no time both celebrating the New York Times journalists who cracked open the story of Weinstein’s alleged decades of sexual harassment and assault and taking jabs at the suggestion that The Weinstein Company should remain in business. “People say, ‘What will become of Harvey Weinstein’s company?’ To which I reply: ‘Who gives a (expletive)?’ Shut it down,” Apatow said. “And what about his staff? People say, ‘Did they know?’ Of course they knew.” Apatow, who has been one of Hollywood’s most vocal on the subject, applauded the women who came forward to tell their stories and “end this nightmare.” “This is leading to a new examination of how women are treated in our industry, and hopefully we can create a healthier environment where women don’t feel fear and are supported when they speak up because of creeps like Harvey Weinstein,” he continued. “It’s easy not to be a creep. It literally takes effort to be a creep. It takes no effort not to be a creep.”

Full story here.

Update – 6:54 p.m.: More than 120,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to revoke Weinstein’s membership.

The petition reads [emphasis original]:

As someone in the film industry, I’m a filmmaker and have lectured in Film and Media studies, I know that Weinstein’s reputation was notorious. But nobody spoke up – because everyone was too afraid. The industry has a lot of questions to ask itself – and to take responsibility for a culture of sexual abuse that has become accepted as the norm. That’s why I’m campaigning to demand that Harvey Weinstein be removed and banished from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for life.

See the full petition here. The Academy governors are expected to hold an emergency meeting Saturday to determine Weinstein’s fate. It is also widely expected that the Producers Guild of America will expel Weinstein when they hold their own meeting on October 17.

Update – 6:36 p.m.: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reversed course and now says he will donate all of the $110,000 he has received from Weinstein over the years. Cuomo previously said he would only donate $50,000 of the money.

New York Times:

In the wake of widening revelations of sexual harassment and assault by Harvey Weinstein, a roster of the nation’s biggest Democrats immediately pledged to return campaign contributions or donate them to charity. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo — who has received more than $110,000 from Mr. Weinstein and his company — had initially decided not to return all of Mr. Weinstein’s donations to his campaigns over the years. Rather, he had pledged to donate only the $50,000 given to his gubernatorial campaigns, promising that amount to an unnamed women’s advocacy group. But under increasing pressure from Republicans and his own Democratic colleagues, Mr. Cuomo reversed course on Thursday, as an avalanche of new allegations engulfed Mr. Weinstein.

Update – 6:26 p.m.: Director of Tarantino Doc Wants to Pull Film from Weinstein Co.

Hollywood Reporter:

Tara Wood, the director of the documentary 21 Years: Quentin Tarantino, is the latest filmmaker to state that she would like her project to part ways with its distribution partner, the Weinstein Company. “As a woman, creator and protector of 21 Years: Quentin Tarantino, TWC should respectfully release us from our deal, to allow the project to be handled with the care and consideration it, Mr. Tarantino, and all the participants deserve,” said Wood in a statement. “This project has always been in honor of Mr. Tarantino’s career, and I don’t want to see it caught up in this controversy.”

More here.

Update – 5:59 p.m.: Bob Weinstein has stated flatly that cash-strapped The Weinstein Company is not for sale, despite a report in the Wall Street Journal today claiming the board was exploring a sale or a possible shutdown.

Variety:

Bob Weinstein denied Friday that the Weinstein Company is for sale or exploring closing its doors. The indie studio behind “The King’s Speech” and “The Artist” has been engulfed in a sexual harassment and abuse scandal involving Harvey Weinstein, Bob Weinstein’s brother and the company’s co-founder. “Our banks, partners, and shareholders are fully supportive of our company, and it is untrue that the company or board is exploring a sale or shutdown of the company,” Bob Weinstein said in a statement.

Update – 5:51 p.m.: George Clooney denies that he had any part in “blacklisting” an actress with whom he worked on the television series ER after she complained of racial and sexual harassment.

From Page Six:

“I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted. I take her at her word,” Clooney said of actress Vanessa Marquez’s explosive claims. “I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn’t affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn’t. “

Update – 5:21 p.m.: AP with a heartbreaking story: “In Harvey Weinstein Saga, Young Lives Forever Altered.”

AP:

Katherine Kendall was 23 and fresh out of acting school when she met him. A former ballet dancer working hard to launch herself as an actress, she had just landed a good agent and was juggling a schedule packed with auditions. “He was so warm when I met him and so inviting. He made me feel he was going to take me under his wing,” Kendall, now 48, recalled in an interview with The Associated Press. “He literally said, ‘Welcome to the Miramax family.’” Her meeting with Harvey Weinstein, she thought, was going really well. Weinstein gave her scripts to read and took her to a movie screening at an Upper West Side theater, she said. When they exited, he said he needed to stop at his apartment. There, after spending some time talking, she said, Weinstein came back from the bathroom in a robe and asked for a massage. When she hesitated, Weinstein implored, “Everybody does it,” Kendall recalled. She fled after he briefly left the room and returned nude, chasing her around the room, she said. …

Read the full AP story here.

Update – 5:15 p.m.: Showtime says it won’t move forward on production of an upcoming television series unless The Weinstein Co. is removed from its production credits.

AP:

The drama about detainees at Guantanamo Bay had not yet been approved for a series and scripts are currently being written. Showtime was a partner with the Weinstein Co. in the project but the network said on Friday that “we do not intend to move forward with the current configuration of the project and are exploring our options.”

Update – 5:00 p.m.: Actress-model Angie Everhart tells TMZ Live about an incident onboard a yacht at the Cannes Film Festival ten years ago in which Weinstein allegedly entered her room while she was sleeping, and kept her there while he masturbated in front of her. Everhart says she told “everyone” about the alleged incident, but they ignored her.

From TMZ:

Angie says the incident happened more than 10 years ago on a yacht during the Cannes Film Festival in France. She says she had just arrived from the United States, was jetlagged and went to a cabin and fell asleep. The next thing she knew, Weinstein was over her, blocking the door and pleasuring himself. She says he told her not to tell anyone, but, “I told everyone.” Angie says she told other actors, producers — anyone who would listen — and all they said was, “oh that’s just Harvey.” Angie says everyone knew that Weinstein committed such acts but no one did a damn thing until last week.

Update – 4:50 p.m.: Expanding upon other reports in recent days, the Wall Street Journal reports The Weinstein Co. may be looking for a sale, or to shut down.

From WSJ:

Weinstein Co. is exploring a sale or shutdown and is unlikely to continue as an independent entity, a person close to the company said. The film and television studio’s board of directors has been talking to possible buyers as it mulls how to move forward after firing co-chairman Harvey Weinstein on Sunday amid dozens of accusations against him of sexual assault and harassment.

Full story here.

Update – 4:00 p.m.: Jimmy Kimmel is defending himself for not joking about the Weinstein scandal, telling Good Morning America in an interview Friday that he’s not “the moral conscience of America.”

From the Daily Beast:

“First of all, the Harvey Weinstein thing, people like this false equivalence of that’s somehow equivalent to what happened in Las Vegas,” Kimmel added, arguing that the alleged assault of dozens of women does not deserve the same reaction as the killing of nearly 60 people. He said that Weinstein is “not a friend of mine,” adding, “I’m not in the movie business.” As a once and future Oscar host who is friends with many of the movie stars in Weinstein’s orbit, that claim is a hard one to buy. “And I’ll add that that story came out like I think moments before we went to tape on Thursday and we didn’t have a show on Friday,” Kimmel continued.

Full video of Kimmel’s interview:

Update – 3:25 p.m.: Weinstein will reportedly challenge his firing from The Weinstein Company at the next board meeting.

TMZ:

We’re told the firing is on the Board’s agenda for the October 17 meeting. Sources connected with Weinstein say he will be present by phone — Weinstein is expected to be in a live-in rehab facility … we’re told he’s checking in as early as Friday. Our sources also say Weinstein’s civil lawyer, Patty Glaser, will be present at the meeting as well to make the case.

Update – 3:09 p.m.: Weinstein Co. President David Glasser Linked to Felon’s Money Laundering Case

Variety:

David Glasser has been Harvey Weinstein’s right-hand man for the better part of a decade. Now, after Weinstein’s spectacular downfall in a sex harassment scandal this week, Glasser has been put in charge of the mogul’s imploding entertainment company alongside Weinstein’s brother, Bob. But Glasser, who serves as president and chief operating officer of the Weinstein Co., has long been dogged by legal issues that date back more than two decades. In the most serious case, Glasser’s former company was used to launder the proceeds of a massive stock manipulation scheme which, according to federal prosecutors, was connected to the Genovese crime family.

Full story here.

Update – 2:42 p.m.: George Clooney has been accused of helping to “blacklist” an actress who worked on ER, the show that made him a star, when she complained about sexual misconduct on set. Vanessa Marquez, who starred in the show for its first three seasons, said that actor Eriq La Salle and another crew member were “p*ssy grabbers,” and said she suffered racial abuse from at least three of her castmates.

From Page Six:

A former “ER” actress claims that she was sexually and racially harassed daily on set — and George Clooney helped “blacklist” her from Hollywood when she complained. “Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER.’women who don’t play the game lose career’I did,” tweeted Vanessa Marquez, who played a nurse on the show’s first three seasons.

Update – 1:38 p.m.: Rose McGowan’s Twitter Boycott Grows

Deadline:

#WomenBoycottTwitter was trending big on Thursday night and continued to balloon in the U.S., UK, Australia, Mexico and Korea, among others, into Friday European time. A slew of celebrities joined McGowan, a vocal critic of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and an advocate against sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood. Using the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter, McGowan, who on Thursday said on Twitter that she had been raped by Weinstein, asked her followers to stop using the social media platform for 24 hours beginning Friday at midnight in solidarity to her cause.

Update – 1:07 p.m.: Minka Kellys says Harvey Weinstein promised lavish life if they dated

Daily Mail:

Kelly said that she agreed to the meeting but refused to go to Weinstein’s room, and instead met him at the restaurant inside his hotel with an assistant. ‘He bulls*** me for 5 minutes re: movies he could put me in, then asked the assistant to excuse us,’ said Kelly. ‘As she walked away, he said, “I know you were feeling what I was feeling when we met the other night” and then regaled me with offers of a lavish life filled with trips around the world on private planes etc. ‘IF I would be his girlfriend.’

Update – 1:03 p.m.: Teetering Weinstein Company loses ANOTHER board member. Down to just three.

Daily Mail:

And then there were three. The Weinstein Company board of directors lost its fifth member on Thursday as Richard Koenigsberg stepped down, just hours after a story in The New York Times disputed claims made by founder Bob Weinstein to employees that he had no idea about his brother’s sexual harassment and assault of multiple women.

Update – 1:00 p.m.: More problems for ‘Justice League’. Add this mess to the groping allegations swirling around Ben Affleck:

Deadline:

As the industry expresses its outrage against sexual harassment following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, social media has dug up footage of Aquaman and Justice League actor Jason Momoa making a joking reference to rape six years ago during a Comic-Con Game of Thrones panel. The actor quickly apologized on Instagram last night and we hear that there are no plans by Warner Bros. to hide the actor during any upcoming Justice League promotional appearances or interviews.

Update – 12:58 p.m.: “Evan Rachel Wood revealed after the election that she was raped twice, but she hasn’t named her abusers.”

Page Six:

“People are wondering why women don’t come forward sooner or why they come out in numbers is because it’s safer. They don’t feel safe enough to do so, period,” Wood explained. “I’m guilty of this as well because I have not named my abusers not because I don’t plan on saying these people’s names eventually but because to start that process is an emotionally draining, financially draining, really everything draining thing to do and to go through. “I want to do it … when I’m ready.”

Update – 12:52 p.m.: Feminist attorney Lisa Bloom is again trying to dig herself out of the hole she dug by advising Weinstein. This will not help. She has forever smeared her own reputation. Everyone believes she sided with him because he was set to produce a miniseries from one of her books. The real career-killer, though, is the news she sought to discredit Harvey’s victims. On top of all that, it appears as though the Weinstein people found her incompetent and called on her to resign.

Update – 12:50 p.m.: Goldman Sachs, Amazon may sever ties with The Weinstein Company

Update – 12:48 p.m.: The list of accusers so far…

The 34 women who accuse Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/ukpIO8q9yX via @MailOnline — Sandra (@rockn2freedom) October 13, 2017

Update – 11:59 a.m.: Jane Fonda wants Harvey in jail.

Update – 11:22 a.m.: Colin Firth says Sophie Dix told him about Weinstein’s sexual assault and he feels ashamed for remaining silent.

The Guardian:

“She told me she had had a distressing encounter with Harvey Weinstein,” Firth told the Guardian. “I don’t think she went into all the horrific detail I’ve read in her interview. But I remember her being profoundly upset by it. To my shame, I merely expressed sympathy. “I didn’t act on what she told me,” he went on. “It was a long time ago and I don’t know if she remembers telling me, but the fact that I had that conversation has come back to haunt me in the light of these revelations. It’s the only direct account of this kind of behaviour by Harvey Weinstein that’s ever been told to me.”

Update – 11:09 a.m.: Devastating story… Sophie Dix Sexually Assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at 22

The Guardian

An English actor who was on the brink of a career in the British film industry in the 1990s has told how her trajectory was “massively cut down” after an alleged sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein in a London hotel. Sophie Dix claimed the Hollywood mogul performed an unwelcome sexual act in her presence after she was invited up his room at the Savoy hotel “to watch some rushes” – a film production term for unprocessed footage from a day’s filming. She now says that what happened next was “the single most damaging thing that’s happened in my life”.

Update – 10:51 a.m.: Writer/producer Brian Koppelman blasts Oliver Stone.

Oliver Stone is a huge creative influence. Esp on writing dialog. But also, single creepiest meeting I was ever in. Loathsome. Sexist. Pig. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) October 13, 2017

Update – 10:38 a.m.: The leftwing Washington Post buries the Amazon sexual harassment scandal in Arts & Entertainment section. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns the Post.

Update – 10:31 a.m.: List of those in Hollywood accused of sexual misconduct:

Alamo Drafthouse’s Devin Faraci Ain’t It Cool News’s Harry Knowles Honest Trailers’ Andy Signore Harvey Weinstein Oliver Stone Ben Affleck Amazon Studios chief Roy Price.

Every man listed there is a hardcore leftwinger. Tell me more about the War on Women…

Update – 10:07 a.m.: Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa slammed for rape joke.

Footage of Jason Momoa joking about his rape scenes in Game of Thrones has gone viral online, in the wake of a wider outcry about sexual harassment in the film industry. Speaking at Comic Con panel event in 2011, Momoa said: “As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it – and rape beautiful women.” The remark, which met with laughter from the audience, has been branded “horrific” and “awful” by viewers on social media.

Full details here.

Update – 9:49 a.m.: After more than a week, director Quentin Tarantino finally speaks out.

Update – 9:39 a.m.: SHAMELESS WAR ON WOMEN –> New York Governor refuses to return $60,000 in donations received from accused rapist Harvey Weinstein

“These allegations are horrid and disturbing — sexual harassment and abuse have no place in our society,” Cuomo campaign chairman Bill Mulrow said last Friday. However, according to Politico, Cuomo plans to keep the remaining $60,000 for himself, leading to charges of hypocrisy from the Republican State Committee.

Details here.

Update – 9:27 a.m.: BOMBSHELL –> Oliver Stone Accused of Sexual Assault

As more and more women step forward to give public testimony about their alleged abuse at the hands of Hollywood power — Harvey Weinstein, Ben Affleck, Amazon Studios chief Roy Price — more and more women are coming out about their alleged abuse at the hands of Hollywood power. Funny how that works. And on Friday morning, three-time Oscar winner Oliver Stone was added to the list.

Details here.

Update – 9:19 a.m.: The Weinstein Co. Nears The Brink As Agencies Cut Off Talent Supply

The Weinstein Company was doomed a week ago. Now that there are reports that the board new about the sexual harassment payouts and even allowed for sexual harassment in Harvey’s 2015 contracts, it is even more doomed.

Deadline:

Agents did not want to be on record, but reactions ranged from not wanting to risk the wrath of clients in the event of more fallout by putting them into TWC projects, and others said that if there was evidence of Weinstein benefiting directly or indirectly in projects, the agencies wanted no part of it. They felt even a re-branded company will carry a tarnish, and hoped that projects would be sold off. This wasn’t unanimous; at least one said that if Bob Weinstein and Glasser could change the messaging, and make it clear that Harvey Weinstein’s indiscretions were not in fact covered up, forgiveness could come over time.

Update – 9:16 a.m.: Harvey Weinstein, Dinner Before Rehab in Arizona

TMZ: