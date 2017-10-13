Oscar-Winning Director Oliver Stone Accused of Sexual Assault

As more and more women step forward to give public testimony about their alleged abuse at the hands of Hollywood power — Harvey Weinstein, Ben Affleck, Amazon Studios chief Roy Price — more and more women are coming out about their alleged abuse at the hands of Hollywood power.
Funny how that works. And on Friday morning, three-time Oscar winner Oliver Stone was added to the list.
Carrie Stevens, a former Playboy Playmate, claims that some 26 years ago, when she was just 22 years-old, Stone grabbed her breast at a party.
“He was really cocky, had this big grin on his face like he was going to get away with something,” Stevens, who was 22 at the time, told The News.
At that point, Stone “reached out and…honked it like a horn,” she said, describing him as “an immature guy in elementary school who snaps your bra.”
Stevens said she was surrounded by other people, but nobody said anything.
“That’s what’s going on in Hollywood. That’s why things have to change. He’s Oliver Stone. Nobody’s going to say anything,” she told The News.
Stone was already under fire after his initial refusal to condemn Harvey Weinstein. “I’m a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial,” Stone said initially at a film festival in Korea. A few hours later, he went on Facebook to plead ignorance:
I’ve been travelling for the last couple of days and wasn’t aware of all the women who came out to support the original story in the New York Times.
After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape.
I’ll therefore recuse myself from the “Guantanamo” series as long as the Weinstein Company is involved.
