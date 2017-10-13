Oscar-Winning Director Oliver Stone Accused of Sexual Assault

Funny how that works. And on Friday morning, three-time Oscar winner Oliver Stone was added to the list.

New York Daily News:

Carrie Stevens, a former Playboy Playmate, claims that some 26 years ago, when she was just 22 years-old, Stone grabbed her breast at a party.

“He was really cocky, had this big grin on his face like he was going to get away with something,” Stevens, who was 22 at the time, told The News.

At that point, Stone “reached out and…honked it like a horn,” she said, describing him as “an immature guy in elementary school who snaps your bra.”

Stevens said she was surrounded by other people, but nobody said anything.

“That’s what’s going on in Hollywood. That’s why things have to change. He’s Oliver Stone. Nobody’s going to say anything,” she told The News.