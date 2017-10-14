Nolte: Lisa Bloom Accused of Shady Tactics to Shield Amazon’s Alleged Sexual Harasser

Just last week, after a year of standing beside those accusing Bill Cosby, Bill O’Reilly, and President Trump of sexual misconduct (all three deny any wrongdoing), 56-year-old Lisa Bloom seemed on the verge of stepping into her mother Gloria Allred’s shoes as America’s premier left-wing, feminist attorney.

What a difference a week makes.

Today Bloom’s reputation is a dumpster fire, her career almost certainly doornail dead. If you thought Bloom was road kill over her wildly incompetent defense of Harvey Weinstein and the explosive news that this incompetency included a ham-handed suggestion to discredit the Oscar-winning producer’s accusers, The Hollywood Reporter’s Kim Masters is now claiming that Bloom engaged in highly unethical tactics to shield yet-another high-powered executive accused of sexual harassment, Amazon Studios chief Roy Price.

Masters is the journalist behind Thursday’s bombshell report detailing Price’s alleged harassment of TV producer Isa Hackett. Within hours of its publication, Price was put on indefinite suspension.

According to Masters, she has been working on this story for months and nailed it enough in August so that at least part of the story — without the vulgar details — ran at a tech site.

Other than convincing Hackett to go on the record, (something she agreed to do Thursday as the Weinstein scandal unfurled), her biggest stumbling block was Bloom, who, according to Masters, went so far as to threaten crippling lawsuits:

In my case, one of Bloom’s tactics was to try to kill the story by telling multiple outlets that I had approached Price and Amazon for money to support my radio show. There was no truth to this, as I had never asked either for funding. … In her zeal to protect her client … Boom claimed that I had turned on Price after he rebuffed my demand to have Amazon underwrite The Business, the public-radio show that I host on KCRW. I can’t guess who concocted that allegation, but I assume the idea was to establish a potential argument that I had behaved unethically and had a personal grudge against him and therefore didn’t care what the facts were. … Over the weeks that would follow, as I began searching for a home for my scoop, [attorney Charles] Harder and Bloom convinced every publication that considered my story that they weren’t just threatening legal action but would indeed sue.

This fills in an awful lot of gaps. What seemed like a footnote on Thursday now makes a whole lot more sense. After Masters dropped her Thursday bomb on Price, Deadline reported that Bloom was no longer representing the Amazon exec. “My representation of Roy Price has concluded,” she said.“It concluded before the producer went public.”

Weasel words aside, it appeared as though Bloom had at least dodged this bullet. In other words, she knew to dump Price before the allegations hit the fan, something she was not smart enough to do with Weinstein.

But if the Masters’ story is accurate — and we have no reason to believe otherwise — Bloom only bailed after it became clear that her shady tactics had failed to shield yet another powerful man accused of abusing women.

The connection between Weinstein and Price, obviously, is a gateway into the bright lights of Tinseltown. Bloom had a miniseries deal with Weinstein, and Price has been Mr. Greenlight as Amazon Studios expands exponentially.

My guess is that Bloom’s dream of strolling down the red carpet in her mother’s shoes is now over.

After all, as long as it furthers The Cause, the Beautiful People in Hollywood and the national media are willing to forgive almost anything … anything but incompetence. And outside of her own grasping greed and self-interest, Bloom just does not appear to be all that bright.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.