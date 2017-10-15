Actress Lysette Anthony Alleges Harvey Weinstein Raped Her in London Home

Details from the Daily Mail:

She says Weinstein turned up at her flat at 10am. The Woody Allen actress says ‘He pushed me inside, rammed me up against a coat rack. He was trying to kiss me and shove me inside.’ She says she pushed him away but he was too heavy. ‘Finally I just gave up.’

In the interview released Saturday, the Allen ‘Husbands and Wives’ actress describes the attack as ‘pathetic’ and revolting’ and left her feeling ‘disgusted and embarrassed.

Weinstein could be prosecuted over the attack.