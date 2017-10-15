Robert De Niro at NYC Charity Event: ‘F**k You Donald Trump’

Actor Robert De Niro again took the chance during a charity speech on Thursday to attack President Donald Trump, describing him as a “lowlife” and banning the president from sitting on a park bench dedicated to himself.

“One of my pleasures will be keeping people off my bench who don’t deserve a view of the park like Donald Trump,” De Niro said at the Annual Hudson River Park Gala. “F**k you, Donald Trump. It’s a horror with this motherf**ker.”

According to the New York Daily News, De Niro went on to describe Trump as a “low life.”

Over the past year, De Niro has repeatedly attacked and threatened Donald Trump, and in the run-up to last year’s presidential election declared he would like to “punch him in the face.”

“I mean, he’s so blatantly stupid. He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, he’s a bullsh*t artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care, thinks he’s gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes,” the 73-year-old Godfather star said in a video broadcast.

“He’s an embarrassment to this country,” De Niro continued. “He talks [about] how he wants to punch people in the face… I’d like to punch him in the face.”

In August, De Niro again attacked Trump, describing his as a “blatant racist” whose days in the White House are numbered.

“He’s dangerous as it is,” De Niro said in an interview Deadline. “He’s terrible, and a flat-out blatant racist and doubling down on that, and it’s good that he does because he’s going to sink himself.”

An Amazon and Weinstein Co.-produced drama starring De Niro, Julianne Moore and directed by David O. Russell has been scrapped following Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal.

De Niro has so far refused to comment on Weinstein and escalating sexual harassment scandal surrounding the disgraced producer. The Daily News noted that De Nero said he hadn’t spoken to Weinstein since the scandal first broke.

