Rose McGowan: Hollywood Blacklisted Me Because I Got Raped

From The Guardian:

In a remarkable interview recorded in January 2017, obtained by the Observer and published for the first time, McGowan sheds more light on the allegation while explaining that she never reported the rape to the police because a criminal lawyer advised her that she was unlikely to win. “Also, I didn’t want his name next to mine in my obituary; his name doesn’t deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as mine when I’m dead,” she said.

…

The accusations have raised questions over who knew about the details, with McGowan, 44, claiming in the interview that she was directly threatened after reporting that she had been raped. “They threatened [me] with being blacklisted. I was blacklisted after I was raped, because I got raped, because I said something … but only like internally, you know,” she said.

…

“They blame the victim, they do all that shit. People are bred to be scared. They are bred to put fear into people and that’s what they do, they’re bred to put fear into the publishers and lawyers and they overreach it, and I’m going to do what I can and come out as hard as I can,” she said.