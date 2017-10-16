Comedian George Lopez Booed After Trump Jokes Fall Flat at Charity Event

Comedian George Lopez was booed while performing at a charity gala last week after making several jokes against President Donald Trump, according to Page Six.

According to the report, Liberty Media CEO and Trump supporter Greg Maffei donated $250,000 to the event in aid of Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes but asked that Lopez steer clear of anti-Trump jokes. Lopez ignored this plea and continued to make Trump jokes, and tensions began to rise.

“George was asked nicely to stop making Trump jokes by a man in front row [Maffei] who just donated $250K,” an eyewitness told Page Six. “George doesn’t, continues. Gets booed.”

“Thank you for changing my opinion on old white men, but it doesn’t change the way I feel about orange men,” Lopez responded, before blaming the audience’s dissatisfaction on their “white privilege.”

“I apologize for bringing politics to an event. This is America — it still is. So I apologize to your white privilege,” Lopez added.

Video showing Lopez getting booed while on stage surfaced online.

Lopez has a history of lashing out at Donald Trump. After Trump won last November, Lopez said he “give him a chance to suck my ass,” and falsely claimed that “all” immigrants would be sent back to their country of origin.

A similar incident also occurred last November, when comedienne Wanda Sykes confronted an audience in Boston after she was booed for making disparaging comments about the then President-elect.

“It’s going to be okay,” Sykes said. “I am certain this is not the first time we’ve elected a racist, sexist, homophobic president. He ain’t the first one. He’s just the first confirmed one.”

When the comment caused many in the audience to jeer, Sykes appeared to shout expletives at some individuals in the audience whilst also showing them the middle finger.

