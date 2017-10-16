Hollywood Talks Gun Control but Promotes Machine Guns and ‘Carnage’

Although Hollywood is big on pushing gun control for the American people their top films are full are characters using handguns and machine guns to cause “carnage” on the big screen.

In fact, four of the top five films featured “589 incidents of violence” in the week preceding the Las Vegas attack. These included the “70” times automatic weapons were fired in Kingsman: Golden Circle; a film staring gun control proponent Julianne Moore.

According to MRC/Newsbusters, the “589 incidents of violence” in films included a total of “212 incidents of gun violence.”

The trailer for Kingsman provides a great look at the violence and gun usage MRC/Newsbusters is reporting:

This violence is nothing new. In fact, Hollywood movies were rife with violence and gun usage at the time that the heinous attack occurred on Sandy Hook Elementary.

MRC reported:

The five top grossing box office movies for the weekend of Jan. 11 [2013] were Zero Dark Thirty, A Haunted House, Gangster Squad, Django Unchained and Les Miserables. Even with the presence of the PG-13 musicalLes Miserables and the spoof comedy “A Haunted House,” it was a violent, bloody weekend at the movies — 65 scenes of violence (38 with guns) and 185 people victimized.

But Hollywood does not want connections drawn or inferences made regarding any possible connections between their glorified on-screen violence and the real-life attacks carried out in Vegas, Sandy Hook, or elsewhere.

For example, after the attack on Sandy Hook, director Quentin Tarantino got “annoyed” when asked if he thought the violence in his movies contributes to violent attacks in real life. He said, “I think it’s disrespectful to … the memory of the people who died to talk about the movies. Obviously, the issue is gun control and mental health.”

The breakdown between what Hollywood says and what Hollywood does was perhaps clearest when gun-toting action star Matt Damon (The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and The Departed) pushed for an Australian-style gun ban in the United States. During a July 2016 appearance for the premiere of Jason Bourne, Damon said, “You guys did it here in one fell swoop and I wish that could happen in my country.” All the while he makes millions using firearms and violence to achieve his goals on film.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com