Planned Parenthood Says Supporter Harvey Weinstein’s $100K Art Pledge ‘Went Unfulfilled’

Planned Parenthood says that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s pledge of roughly $100,000 for a Cecily Brown erotic painting “went unfulfilled” at a charity art auction held for the abortion provider in May.

“Harvey Weinstein is not and has never been a donor to Planned Parenthood Federation of America,” a Planned Parenthood Federation of America spokesperson told Breitbart News. “The $100,000 pledge referenced went unfulfilled.”

advertisement

Artnet initially reported in May:

The art world was also out in full force, with Thelma Golden, Anne Pasternak, Taryn Simon, Cindy Sherman, Laurie Simmons, and Marilyn Minter all in attendance. Simon de Pury led the night’s charity art auction, which saw Harvey Weinstein pick up a Cecily Brown for $100,000.

In a column published Thursday, however, the art market newswire announced Weinstein “never paid for the $100,000 Cecily Brown he bought at Planned Parenthood’s Charity Auction.”

“Planned Parenthood isn’t returning Harvey Weinstein’s money because he never made good on the donation,” Artnet reports, adding:

In May, Harvey Weinstein attended Planned Parenthood’s 100th Anniversary Gala in New York, pledging $100,000 for a Cecily Brown painting at the evening’s charity auction, which featured Hillary Clinton as a speaker. Famed auctioneer Simon de Pury slammed down the gavel, naming the film executive proud new owner of the artist’s 2015 canvas Untitled (Young Spartans). Now, amid a growing number of allegations that Weinstein sexually harassed and assaulted multiple women over a span of decades, some right-wing outlets have been eager to highlight the former Democratic donor’s connection to Planned Parenthood—and his bid for the artwork.

Artnet states a Planned Parenthood representative said the painting was being sold for the same price as Weinstein’s bid.

“Out of respect for the artist, the work is being placed in a more suitable private collection,” Planned Parenthood reportedly told Artnet.

A background source with knowledge of charity art auctions tells Breitbart News that, though not unheard of, it is uncommon for someone of Weinstein’s wealth and fame to fail to follow through on a charity auction bid.

Weinstein, nevertheless, was a vocal supporter of Planned Parenthood.

Give Hillary a break. It's not like she recently hung out with…oh. pic.twitter.com/se40rFyKyu — BT (@back_ttys) October 9, 2017

Eventbrite handled ticket sales for Planned Parenthood’s centennial gala held in New York City on May 2. Tickets sold for a minimum of $125, for the “After Party only,” and up to $100,000 for a table of 10 at the main gala event plus admission to the After Party.

Weinstein attended the gala fundraiser and sat at a table with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and female celebrities.

Held in New York City, the event featured the presentation of the organization’s “Champion of the Century” award to Clinton, who referred to Planned Parenthood as her “family,” and said throughout her campaign that unborn babies have no constitutional rights at any time during pregnancy.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein was joined by female celebrity attendees Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Scarlett Johansson, and Chelsea Handler in giving Clinton a standing ovation.

“Winning bidders in a live Simon de Pury art auction included Diane von Furstenberg and Harvey Weinstein, who sat with Clinton, Streep and Rhimes, and put up a cool $100,000,” observed Page Six.

Writing at New York magazine’s The Cut, Rebecca Traister says:

I saw Harvey Weinstein earlier this year, at a Planned Parenthood celebration. I was struck by the fact that he was there — as the Times details, he has remained a donor to and supporter of liberal organizations, women’s-rights organizations, and Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, whose daughter recently worked as his intern.

Separate from the art auction bid which Planned Parenthood says he “never fulfilled,” Breitbart News asked Planned Parenthood about Weinstein’s payment for his seat at the main gala event, but has yet to receive a response.

In August 2012, Weinstein hosted a $35,800-per-plate fundraiser event for former President Barack Obama at the movie mogul’s mansion in Westport, Connecticut.

As Fox News reported at the time, to accommodate Obama’s fundraiser, two popular Connecticut public beaches had to be closed – one adjacent to Weinstein’s property.

“Obama began his trip to Connecticut with a fundraiser at the Stamford Marriott Hotel, then will attend Weinstein’s evening fundraiser that is reported to include such celebrities as Anne Hathaway, Aaron Sorkin, Joanne Woodward and Vogue editor Anna Wintour,” the report read.

In a column Thursday that looked back on the Weinstein fundraiser, Christopher Keating wrote at the Hartford Courant that Weinstein particularly praised Obama’s support for Planned Parenthood:

Weinstein’s comments that night about “protecting women’s rights’’ provide a sharp contrast to the widespread allegations of sexual harassment that have been levied against him in recent days by multiple actresses. Weinstein was introducing Obama when reporters were allowed into the room, according to a pool report that was filed at the time “Leading with your heart is the utmost for this president,’’ Weinstein told the crowd in his introduction. “Fighting for Planned Parenthood and protecting women’s rights, this president has fought the good fight. Recently in Aurora, we saw him put his arms around the people that needed him the most.’’ With a reference to one of Westport’s famed Democrats, Weinstein said, “You can make the case that he’s the Paul Newman of American presidents.’’

In April, Weinstein announced the formation of a private foundation to honor his mother, Miriam Weinstein.

“I just named it the Miriam Foundation after my mom [who died in November], and I’m raising all the money,” Weinstein told the Hollywood Reporter. “We’re going to support [everything] from LGBT to women’s rights, more women directors, the National Endowment of the Arts. I’m going to finance a lot of it privately.”

Brilliant must-read @lenadunham ‘Men of Hollywood, what are you sorry for?’ https://t.co/vAD7z65gHM — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) October 10, 2017

To date, Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards’ only mention of the Weinstein scandal on her own Twitter account was a “brilliant must-read” promotion of and link to Lena Dunham’s opinion piece at the New York Times, with a quote from the piece: “Men of Hollywood, what are you sorry for?”