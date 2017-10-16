Producers Guild Creates Hollywood Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force

The Producers Guild of America voted to expel disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from its organization Monday and announced the creation of an “Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force” charged with researching and preventing further sexual abuse in the film industry.

The PGA’s National Board of Directors voted unanimously to terminate Weinstein’s membership, according to a statement from PGA co-presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary released Monday.

The move to expel Weinstein from Hollywood’s top producers group comes after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted to expel Weinstein Sunday after an emergency meeting. Weinstein became just the second individual ever to be expelled from the Academy in its nearly 100-year history.

In its statement, the PGA also announced what it called an “Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force” designed to come up with solutions to apparently widespread sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood.

“Sexual harassment of any type is completely unacceptable. This is a systemic and pervasive problem requiring immediate industry-wide action,” the PGA presidents said. “Today, the PGA’s National Board and Officers – composed of 20 women and 18 men — created the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force specifically charged with researching and proposing substantive and effective solutions to sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.”

“The PGA calls on leaders throughout the entertainment community to work together to ensure that sexual abuse and harassment are eradicated from the industry,” the statement added.

The statement from the PGA is perhaps the film and television industry’s boldest admission yet that sexual harassment and abuse is a major problem in Hollywood.

The creation of the task force comes as Weinstein has faced accusations of sexual harassment and abuse dating back decades from more than 30 women, including at least five women who have accused the Oscar-winning producer of rape.

The New York Police Department and London’s Metropolitan Police have reportedly opened investigations into specific, detailed claims of rape against Weinstein from several years ago.

Weinstein is currently in Arizona, where he is reportedly seeking treatment for sex addiction at a rehabilitation facility.

The remaining board members of The Weinstein Company will meet Tuesday to discuss the fallen mogul’s fate. Weinstein is expected to call in to the meeting and will reportedly challenge his firing from the company. Weinstein’s civil attorney, Patty Glaser, will also reportedly attend the board meeting.

