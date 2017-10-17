Bob Weinstein Accused of Sexual Harassment by TV Producer

Bob Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment by a television producer Tuesday as allegations of harassment and abuse from dozens of women continue to swirl around his brother and business associate, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Amanda Segel, who worked as an executive producer on the Weinstein Co. television series The Mist, accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her on set in an interview with Variety published Tuesday.

Variety reported:

Amanda Segel, an executive producer of “Mist,” said Weinstein repeatedly made romantic overtures to her and asked her to join him for private dinners. The harassment began in the summer of 2016 and continued on and off for about three months until Segel’s lawyer, David Fox of Myman Greenspan, informed TWC executives — including COO David Glasser — that she would leave the show if Bob Weinstein did not stop contacting her on personal matters.

“‘No’ should be enough,” proclaimed Segel in the interview. “After ‘no,’ anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on.”

Weinstein denied the allegations in a statement to Variety.

“Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in LA in June 2016,” a representative for Weinstein claimed. “He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made.”

In a previous statement, Bob Weinstein condemned his brother, declaring, “I want him to get the justice he deserves.”

“The members of the board, including myself, did not know the extent of my brother’s actions,” he expressed. “I’ll tell you what I did know: Harvey was a bully, Harvey was arrogant, he treated people like (crap) all the time… I’m mortified and disgusted by my brother’s actions. And I am sick for the victims. And I feel for them.”

