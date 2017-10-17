Nolte – Fake News: Literally No One Believes Hollywood Can All Of A Sudden Police Itself

Behold the biggest pile of BS to come out of Harveywood yet: “Producers Guild Creates Hollywood Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force.” Talk about putting the fox in charge of the henhouse, the thief in charge of the bank, the Cookie Monster in charge of the cookies. On what planet are we supposed to believe this announcement is anything other than window dressing for a cover-up meant to protect the status quo?

Good news, ladies! The cavalry has arrived!

Relax, child stars, because this is a serious announcement!

We swear it only sounds like twaddle:

Today, the PGA’s National Board and Officers – composed of 20 women and 18 men — created the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force specifically charged with researching and proposing substantive and effective solutions to sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

What a beautiful way to pretend you are taking action as you keep the scandal buried under your own front porch. What a perfect ruse to ensure the truth never sees the light of day, the cancer does not spread, the abusers remain shielded, the harassers stay in business, and the scandal is cut off at Harvey Weinstein. Time to circle the wagons so that no more names are named, so that no one else falls, so that Justice League hits those four quadrants and I get my backend.

Name another industry that could be as exposed as Hollywood has been these last 12 days, exposed as a demonic pit of sexual misconduct, and then get away with telling the world that they are going to handle it themselves.

And the Producers Guild, no less.

Guess who owns all those casting couches? That would be producers.

Hollywood is not going to change itself.

Hollywood is not going to fix itself.

And where is the media? Do you think the national media would allow Walmart to get away with this?

Exxon is going to look into why it spilled all that oil.

Oh, okay.

If Hollywood was actually serious about protecting its young women and vulnerable children, if the Producers Guild was truly interested in protecting anything other than its own backside, the push would be on to bring in outsiders, men and women of substance from all walks of life who will name names, who will demand accountability, and who will be 100% transparent.

If the national media and entertainment media was serious about protecting women and children from Hollywood predators, they would raise hell until those outsiders were allowed in.

When the United States military was facing a sexual misconduct scandal, the U.S. Congress mandated the Department of Defense hire outside investigators to look at the problem. As a result, things have gotten better. That is how accountability works in the real world.

No one will or should have any faith in any internal investigation, most especially not one with the Producers Guild in charge.

Outside agencies must come in. Law enforcement must come in. Victims need to be assured and reassured that things have and will change — that in this new era the naming of names is not only safe, it is the right thing to do.

But because Hollywood is a leftwing institution that can give the president of NBC News a screenwriting gig, it will never happen and the media will never demand that it happen.

To America’s media and leftwing elite, young women are merely cannon fodder to The Cause.

Ask Mary Jo Kopechne.

Oh, wait, you can’t.

Hey, any word on that Pussyhat March on Hollywood?

