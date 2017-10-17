Nolte: After Defending Child Rapist Polanski, George Clooney Lectures Middle America in ‘Suburbicon’

Judging by the trailer and the early (and awful) Suburbicon reviews, George Clooney is once again chomping at the bit to lecture Middle America about just how awful and intolerant we all are. But are we really going to allow ourselves to be scolded by a mediocre director who defends an admitted child rapist like Roman Polanski?

At the time, back in February, the news that Clooney defended Polanski did not get much traction. The fugitive director was out of the spotlight and Clooney’s defense was made to the French tabloid Paris Match.

You see, Clooney was in France for the Cesars where he received an honorary award (probably because nothing he makes deserves an award-award). While accepting it in front of the fawning European press, Clooney naturally used the opportunity to trash President Trump and lecture the world about what is right and wrong.

“As citizens of the world, we’re going to have to work harder and harder not to let hate win … We cannot defend freedom abroad by deserting it at home … Love Trumps hate, courage Trumps fear and always rights Trump’s wrongs,” he said bravely, to those who agreed with him 100 percent.

Oddly enough, though, Mr. Right-and-Wrong has a warped set of moral values when it comes to the issue of fugitive child rapists. Because what Clooney sees as wrong in the case of Polanski, is the pursuit of long overdue justice.

What else are we to assume when Clooney says of Polanski: [emphasis added]

“I don’t know enough about the Polanski affair to talk about it in detail. But what I understand is that he had an agreement with a judge and that the judge didn’t respect. I also know that the victim now supports him.” And he concluded: “When you think about all that this 83-year-old man has been through, it’s awful to imagine that they’re still after him.”

Yes, “it’s awful to imagine” because of all that Poor Roman “has been through.”

In 1977, Polanski admitted to raping a 13 year-old girl (who also says she was sodomized). Before he could be sentenced, Polanski fled America for Europe where, for the last 40 years, a who’s-who of the world’s elite have celebrated and enabled his lavish fugitive lifestyle.

During those terrible, awful decades, poor Polanski has “been through” the winning of an Academy Award (and standing ovation) from Hollywood, has directed more than a dozen films, has been feted and worshiped in most every European capital that does not extradite, and has made millions of dollars.

Polanski is the cream of the international film world’s crop and because he cannot come to Hollywood, Hollywood comes to him.

Oh, and something else that Poor Polanski has “been through” — allegations from three other women who claim he sexually assaulted them as minors.

Last week, Clooney said he knew nothing! about the 20 years of allegations surrounding his colleague Harvey Weinstein. Even though Ashley Judd, Colin Firth, Rose McGowan, and Courtney Love had heard the rumors, Clooney was totally out of that loop.

Even if you believe that, it begs a question: if Clooney opposes seeing a fugitive child rapist face justice, are we also supposed to believe that someone who is that morally illiterate would have done the right thing had he known about Weinstein?

Anyway, coming soon to a theater near you, George Leave-The-Child-Rapist-Alone Clooney will lecture the rest of us about right and wrong.

The suburbs might not be perfect, but the only people I know of who defend child rapists are in Harveywood.

Hey, before I go, how about a thought experiment…

Try to imagine just how much better off leftwing Hollywood would be right now if they despised sexual predators and child rapists half as much as they do us normal Americans.

