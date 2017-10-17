Roy Price Resigns as Amazon Studios Head Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

The head of Amazon Studios Roy Price has resigned from his role amid allegations of sexual harassment from one of the streaming platform’s top producers.

Last week Price was placed on indefinite leave of absence after Isa Hackett, a producer for the Amazon original series Man in the High Castle, accused him of sexually harassing her in a taxi.

“You will love my d*ck,” he reportedly told Hackett, who rejected his advances and is a lesbian.

In a message to employees on Friday, Amazon’s Vice President of business development Jeff Blackburn said that “Amazon does not tolerate harassment or abuse of our employees or our business partners.”

“If a concern is brought to our attention, we investigate it quickly and thoroughly,” it continued.

The news also comes after a $160 million Amazon and Weinstein Co.-produced drama starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore was scrapped following Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal.

The actress Rose McGowan last week accused Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos of “funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers” in a furious stream of tweets, claiming that she told Roy Price that she had been raped by Weinstein multiple times.

After the allegations against Weinstein emerged, evidence has been building of an underlying problem of sexual harassment and abuse within the movie industry. At least five women have accused Weinstein of rape, and dozens more of sexual harassment, while figures such as Oliver Stone and Ben Affleck have also been accused of sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, over 30 women have claimed to be victims of sexual harassment within the industry, including actresses Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Rose McGowan.

